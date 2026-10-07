How art is killed

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Today is the case!

There are ambitious subjects. They are called authors. It is really important that they are ambitious. Ambition is a proven killer of all human virtues. They pour money into them. They target them as young, strange, still misunderstood, but this is the future.

The media gets into the game and starts courting them. Interviews, events, reality formats - everything. Exhibitions of these artists are organized. If they create, they create. A feeling of exclusivity is created around them. The guilds and the upstarts are the first to get hooked. A worship begins that is no longer paid, but escalates because it is fashionable. Sorry, the word is fashionable. If you don't like someone, then you're not fashionable. You're either a fool or a hater. Take your pick. In other words - you're stupid. Those who try to seem smart reflexively start to distance themselves from other artists. They isolate them like lepers. Because different opinions and assessments are the leprosy of our time.

These of our famous authors are starting to receive awards. National, international, planetary. All kinds. They're starting to be invited to juries to evaluate other artists. To give opinions on anything and everything. But there's one very important detail. They have to be obedient. Nobody likes stubborn artists. They died sometime around the beginning of World War II. There is no food for the stubborn today.

This is how products like a banana glued with duct tape for I don't know how many millions are born, a canvas torn with a scalpel for even more millions, and shit on a canvas stretched over a frame with rose thorns.

But why is this being done? This is a long game of dehumanization. The goal is to erase emotions and sensations. Reset the value system and reformat it into something familiar and easy to manipulate. What could be easier than an emotion reduced to a monetary value. Thus, the deep existential question “Which is better?“ is reduced to “Which is more expensive?“.

Just to add. That is why today the beauty of women is reduced to resembling silicone-skinned storks, and they, the lovely ones, are convinced of their beauty because they measure it in money. Hair - so much, nails - so much, plastics - so much. The more money - the more beautiful.

But this model is also a mockery of humanity. As the saying goes: “Look at this glued banana! It is worth more than all the work you will put in during your conscious life.“ Your value is that of a rotten banana. So don't be proud that you are a human, but know your place in the row of cheap rotten bananas.

And finally, some self-forgetful idiot will buy this banana for the monstrous money it was advertised for and eat it. Or to be more current, he will boil it in his current love hole.

And art, dear as it is, died at the very sentence: “They pour money into them.“