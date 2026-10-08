Why are they talking about negotiations with Russia again in Ukraine

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Three well-known Ukrainian politicians have called for negotiations with Russia as a way to end the war. What exactly are they proposing and is Kiev ready to make painful concessions to Moscow?

Three well-known Ukrainian politicians have called for finding a way to end the war against Ukraine through negotiations with Russia.

Deputy Alexey Goncharenko from the “European Solidarity” party wrote on social networks: “Today's reality is this: we are losing the war, we are losing a huge number of people, and we do not have our own resources not only for waging the war, but even for the functioning of the state”. Goncharenko's proposal is to discuss with Moscow the neutral status of Ukraine and the refusal to join NATO, the partial lifting of sanctions, the status of the Russian language and the church in Ukraine, as well as the future of Donbas. "In my opinion, it is absurd for the whole country to die because of NATO membership," the MP added.

Goncharenko's words were quickly spread by Russian state media as evidence that Kiev seems to be starting to agree with Moscow's demands.

At the same time, the head of the parliamentary finance committee, Daniil Getmantsev from the "Servant of the People" party, in turn, wrote on social networks that "the intensification of negotiations and the achievement of peace should become our main priority." He believes that the final terms of a peace agreement should be voted on in a referendum.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov also made a statement against the war, but stressed that peace should be based on Ukraine's ability to defend itself and on concrete guarantees from international partners.

Zelensky: "We should not bow to Putin and Russia"

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that the unity of the country largely depends on the responsibility of elected politicians. "We should not sow panic. No matter how hard it is for us, we should not bow to Putin and Russia, because in that case they will destroy Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary faction of "European Solidarity" excluded Alexei Goncharenko from its membership and pointed out that his position was at odds with the ideological principles of the party. However, it was also acknowledged that certain compromises could become part of the process of ending the war.

Political scientist Alexei Garan, for his part, calls for differences to be made between the statements of the three politicians who have declared themselves in favor of negotiations. His explanation for their words is: “A harsh winter is coming, people are tired of the war, and everyone is talking about negotiations today - both the Ukrainian authorities and US President Donald Trump”. Garan says that in his opinion some politicians have decided to rush, counting on gaining political points on the eve of possible future elections. But he does not rule out the possibility that this is a kind of litmus test - checking the reactions of society.

And the executive director of the Kiev International Sociological Institute, Anton Grushetsky, defines this type of statement as part of an electoral strategy. Although elections are not yet in question, he believes that some politicians are trying not to miss the moment when the election campaign begins.

What do Ukrainians think about negotiations with Russia?

According to current polls (from mid-September), Ukrainian citizens do not support peace at all costs. The data show that 75 percent of them allow negotiations with Russia as a tool for ending the war, while 21 percent are against. But the authors of the study emphasize that the question referred only to the negotiations as a fact, and not to the willingness to make concessions.

69 percent of respondents support an immediate ceasefire along the current front line only on the condition that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupied territories as Russian, continues to strengthen its army, and maintains its course for joining the EU and NATO. 62 percent say that they are ready to endure the war as long as necessary. In addition, 79 percent believe in Ukraine's victory, although the share of those who believe in it unconditionally has fallen from 60 to 47 percent compared to the end of July.

“The statements of individual politicians do not reflect the position of the majority of Ukrainians”, stated Hrushetsky. According to him, there are indeed supporters of the capitulation option, but they are a minority - about 20 percent. The sociologist defines public sentiment as pragmatic: people are ready to discuss complex compromises, but not capitulation. Hrushetsky also believes that politicians often misjudge public sentiment.

How to negotiate with someone who does not want to negotiate?

Experts say that the main weakness in Goncharenko's peace plan lies in Moscow's position - the Russian authorities reject the MP's proposed "thousands of small agreements": separate agreements on maritime security, energy, infrastructure and the gradual localization of hostilities only in Donbas under the guarantees of third parties.

“The lack of readiness for negotiations on the part of Russia is a fundamental fact”, says Igor Chalenko, head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies in Kiev. He draws attention to the fact that Goncharenko himself admits in his article that Moscow is not yet in the mood for real negotiations.

Alexey Garan also draws attention to the fact that Kiev's current position already provides for painful concessions. “Now we are talking about an option for freezing the conflict, i.e. we are already moving towards a colossal compromise.” According to him, most Ukrainians are ready to consider such a scenario, but not to agree to the withdrawal of troops from Donbas or the recognition of the occupied territories as Russian. The expert believes that such initiatives only strengthen the Kremlin's confidence in the possibility of increasing pressure on Ukraine. “The problem is not in negotiations and compromises, but in the fact that Putin is counting on breaking us with a severe winter. And the statements of Goncharenko and other politicians only push him to the thought: “We need to increase the pressure”.

Source: www.dw.com