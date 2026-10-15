Lyubomir Alamanov: The escalation in the Black Sea is visible

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

A risk analysis is done to localize the source of the threat, to monitor for escalation, to make preparations, to have procedures, to have a timely response, to minimize the consequences, to save lives.

The escalation is visible. There seems to be no preparation. Nor procedures. Not to mention a reaction.

The abuser abuses because he can, because that is his definition, because they allow him to. The bully understands only a decisive reaction.

"These drone attacks are a direct consequence of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and threaten not only shipping in our region, but also the vital supply of agricultural products to other continents," said Romanian President Nikos Dan.

Briefly, precisely and clearly. Like a true president.

Silence and Chernobyl-style stooping will not help. It will only deepen the crisis.

Politicize. Before politicians ruin everything.