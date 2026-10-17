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Putin's historic window is gradually closing - there are three weeks left until the US midterm elections and another two months after that until the actual change in Congressional policy. All this - with the assumption that Trump will fail in his attempt to manipulate the elections or introduce martial law.

With a Congress dominated by Democrats - at least legislation will follow to stop or limit Trump's follies - including blocking deals with Putin. In the most optimistic scenario - impeachment of Trump, if this is considered a preferred move with Vance as president (rather unclear).

As I predicted in the summer, due to the closing window, Putin is in the situation of Hitler from March 1945 of total war - destruction of everything significant in Ukraine, regardless of the scale of the losses of Russia itself - so that it is deprived of the ability to wage war.

A similar scenario to the Holodomor of 1933-34 is underway, but Holodomor (death by cold) - the goal of the incessant bombing is to leave the three largest cities of Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa without electricity and water, and this will make life in them impossible in the winter. And this is to subjugate Ukraine before the change in Congress.

At the same time, Putin is throwing all his forces at his agents in Europe to limit aid to Ukraine.

Directly - by failing the EU votes that require consensus. For example, Hungary and Bulgaria are blocking the fast track for Ukraine's accession to the EU. And while Hungary has had a long-standing reason - protecting the Hungarian minority, Bulgaria does not have such a reason.

Indirectly - by blocking the ability of NATO and its Black Sea members to respond effectively to attacks on ships through which Ukraine trades. For example, although Radev traveled to Brussels to produce mostly news for the Bulgarian public, his empty rhetoric about a moratorium on attacks on merchant ships contrasts sharply with the theses of Romanian President Dan and NATO chief Rutte about strengthening NATO's capabilities to respond to attacks.

By the way, there is a precise code to understand Radev's empty talk - Yotova. They acquire real meaning by replacing the word “Europe” with the word “Russia”:

(1) Not Europe, but Russia is not at the negotiating table

(2) Not Europe, but Russia must agree to a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea

(3) Not Europe, but Russia must stop the war in Ukraine

(4) Not Europe, but Russia must have a peace proposal

(5) Not Europe, but Russia must understand that only diplomacy can resolve conflicts.

ITN. The well-known method of inverted mirrors of Russian propaganda.

Alas, in today's worrying times, instead of statesmen, Bulgaria is governed by Putin's vassals - conduits of his interests.