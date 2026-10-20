The mobs loot the stores of the useful local idiots, but they protect their own

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Everyone has already seen the videos of how crowds of "youth" in France break up and loot dozens of stores and small businesses. How a young French woman cries and prays that they don't loot hers too, because she supported them.

However, I will show you a video of the exact opposite. In it we see how a mob does NOT break up and loot a small store. At first, it starts to do it, as in all other cases, but stops because... the owner is a Muslim. She first tries to protect her store alone, then men from the crowd join in and stop the others with the words "not this store, the owner is our sister in Islam". And that's magically enough for this store alone to survive.

No words or tears could stop the crowds as white, liberal, ethnic French women prayed through their tears. No amount of "I'm on your side" will convince the Islamic colonization of Europe that it should spare you. Because you're not one of them. Their "sister in Islam" is. You're just a local, useful idiot who votes to make them bigger. And when your time comes, you won't be spared. Only theirs will be as in the clip below.