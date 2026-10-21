FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

There are things that the human mind can hardly comprehend.

For example, entering into an alliance with someone who orders you how to live, with whom not to communicate, with whom to trade or not, and if you do not follow these orders to fine you, and it does not matter that these orders harm you.

Here is the American President Trump allowing the United States to purchase Russian diesel. It was in the interest of American citizens, because the price of diesel in the country was rising for business and the average person.

Bulgaria cannot do such a thing. The EU prohibits it, they will punish us if we do it.

We are forbidden from anything related to Russia. We cannot invite famous Russian cultural figures because the EU has put them on some kind of banning sanctions list.

We Bulgarian citizens are forbidden by Brussels bureaucrats to fly directly from Sofia to Russia. And Russians to Bulgaria.

We are forbidden to watch some Russian television channels - or rather they deprive us of this right, because they banned some broadcasts. They took us back to the pre-1989 socialist era, when they silenced the radio broadcasts of “Voice of America“, “Free Europe“ and “BBC“.

They forbade us to buy the cheaper Russian trumpet voice and are pressuring us to buy the more expensive American liquefied gas. This, as former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov explained, was “geopolitics“. In her name, he once liquidated the "Belene NPP" project, and now reactors purchased for millions for this project are rusting. He also liquidated "South Stream", and the pipes were already lying delivered to the Bulgarian coast. "I will not allow Bulgaria to become a Trojan horse for Russia", he said, and Turkey "became" - built Russian nuclear reactors and took Russian gas and built "Turkish Stream", which was supposedly going to be "Balkan Stream".

They also deprived us of the most sacred right - freedom of speech. And you tried to express an opinion in favor of Russia and you are accused of the terrible crime of being a Russophile. From the media, private and state, you are bombarded with news about Russian bombings in Ukraine and human casualties and nothing about Ukrainian bombings and human casualties in Russia. Putin is almost a cannibal, a criminal, they compare him to Hitler, there was a warrant for his arrest from an international court, you would think that Americans do not even want to hear about him. And Trump personally congratulates him on his 74th birthday, on his own behalf and on behalf of his wife Melania. Can you imagine if Yuliana Yotova had congratulated Putin on his birthday? They would eat her up and end the ambitions and she would win the presidential election.

Americans have an expression "Shooting yourself in the foot" - to be so simple and clumsy that instead of hitting the game, you shoot yourself.

Here, we are in such a situation, blindly following the "geopolitics" imposed on us by Brussels.

"Mind reigns, mind enslaves, and it also feeds ducks" , there is a nice Bulgarian proverb.