FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

It is sad that Russophiles in our country underestimate Russia so much. It is even offensive.

What is happening in France is part of the Kremlin's pan-European campaign to undermine pro-Ukrainian policy. The same is being done in Spain, Slovakia, Romania, Germany and Bulgaria.

This was warned about on "Facebook" by historian Alexander Stoyanov.

Meanwhile, Russia is expanding its religious presence in Africa - over 200 parish churches in various parts of the continent have been snatched from the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Alexandria. Parallel to the religious intifada, a campaign of disinformation is also underway through the media.

In general, Russia spends tens of billions of dollars a year on propaganda, fake news, and directing social movements towards aggression, sabotage, and unrest.

In parallel, the Kremlin hires local criminal groups as muscle for its subversive activities, using the connections of the Russian mafia in the respective countries.

The scheme is complex, multi-layered, and very effective. The underestimation of this measured and consistent policy of Russia by Russophiles has two faces. On the one hand, most lumpen cannot understand the scheme. On the other hand, those who understand it seek to deny it so that the scale of Russian aggression is not seen with the naked eye.

It is unfortunate that many of Russia's opponents refuse to accept the scale of Russian policy and influence and to counteract them adequately.