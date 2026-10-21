FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Zelensky will be killed sooner or later.

With a bullet, poison or bomb - the Russian services have experience. They will not forgive him for not presenting Ukraine's surrender on a baking sheet.

Revenge is a classic motive for murder. This is what Ivan Bakalov commented on "Facebook".

Just as they killed Nemtsov, Navalny, Politkovskaya, etc. Kasparov will be killed too. And whoever else stands up to Putin. An old tradition - in Stalinist times, Trotsky was killed with an axe all the way to Mexico, Kirov was shot in Leningrad. Nowadays they poison with novichok or polonium, as they poisoned Litvinenko.

This is Russian peace and the world will have to live with it.

The Ukrainians will respond to Russian aggression, which is somehow already supported by Trump, with the same attacks. Ukraine, unlike Russia, has some democratic traditions - after the collapse of the USSR and the referendum on an independent state, Ukraine has changed six presidents, Zelensky is the seventh. Parties and governments have changed - over 25 prime ministers, while a tsar rules in Russia.

Nevertheless, Ukraine is a post-Soviet society, there are people who will attack with the same methods as the Russians. Not governments and services, but irreconcilable illegal groups. In the age of drones, nothing good awaits the Russian autocrat in the Kremlin. The refineries may continue to burn. A gas pipeline?

What is Russia up against? Trump also thought he would crush Iran.