Tsvetelina Vatovska to FACT: Europe is burning because people feel they are losing control of their lives

Europe is facing growing social discontent, economic pressure and serious security challenges. High prices, the housing crisis, energy policy and the decisions of European leaders raise the question of where the continent is heading and who bears the consequences of political mistakes. Against this background, Bulgaria must rethink its own priorities, strengthen its defense and protect its national interests. But will it happen… Lawyer Tsvetelina Vatovska speaks to FACT.

– Ms. Vatovska, Europe is once again facing social discontent, protests and clashes. What is behind this anger and why are more and more people losing trust in those in power?

– Europe is burning. Milan, Italy, Paris, France, Portugal – in various places, people are taking to the streets because they feel they are losing control of their own lives. High prices, unaffordable rents, deteriorating public services and incomes lagging behind expenses create a sense of impasse.

You work all month, and at the end you wonder how you will cover the bills, rent, food and fuel. Young people can hardly afford their own homes, families are suffocating from expenses, and the prospect of a better future is becoming increasingly uncertain.

This, of course, does not justify the arson, pogroms and vandalism.



But we cannot pretend not to understand where this anger comes from.





When the authorities turn a deaf ear to the problems of the people, eventually the streets begin to speak for them. The big question is whether European politicians are making decisions without thinking enough about the consequences. When politics becomes detached from citizens' daily lives, trust in institutions inevitably begins to crumble.

– And where is European policy towards Russia? The sanctions were supposed to put pressure on Moscow, but who ultimately pays the bill?

– European businesses and ordinary Europeans are bearing some of the cost through energy costs, pressure on production and the rise in the cost of living. This is also reflected in state budgets, which have to finance ever-increasing needs in conditions of economic uncertainty.

Of course, sanctions have different effects on the Russian and European economies, and it should not be claimed that Russia is not suffering losses. The question is whether Europe has done enough to limit its own vulnerabilities and prepare its economies for the consequences of these decisions.

The problem is not simply whether a policy is morally or politically justified. The problem is also whether it is well-planned, whether it has clear objectives and whether mechanisms are foreseen to protect European citizens and businesses.



Putin plays chess.



Europe cannot afford to think only move by move, without a long-term strategy.

– Could Moscow's goal be not only Ukraine, but also a weakened and divided Europe? And can Washington always be the guarantor of European interests?

– These are questions that European leaders should seriously ask themselves. Weakening European unity and deepening internal contradictions would be in the interest of any external actor seeking to limit Europe's influence. But Moscow's specific intentions must be assessed on the basis of actions and available evidence, not just assumptions.

The same applies to relations with the United States. The transatlantic partnership is important, but the national interests of the allies do not always coincide perfectly. We cannot assume that someone else will automatically put European security and economy first.



If you do not have your own plan, you always risk paying for the mistakes of others.





Europe must be able to defend its interests, strengthen its economy and take greater responsibility for its own security.

– EU energy policy…. Where did Europe go wrong and what should a more pragmatic strategy look like?

– Europe needs a comprehensive and pragmatic energy strategy, not piecemeal solutions. You cannot close operating capacity, including nuclear power plants, where it is possible to keep them safe and economically viable, without having a clear idea of what you will replace them with and how much it will cost.



Electricity is not produced with slogans.



Industry does not work on wishful thinking, and people do not pay their monthly bills with green promises. We need a sensible energy mix, secure supplies and electricity at competitive prices. The green transformation must go hand in hand with industrial competitiveness, energy security and social sustainability. Europe must think about how to maintain and develop its production, not how to push it beyond its own borders. If companies move to countries with lower production costs, the continent risks losing jobs, technology and strategic autonomy.

It is not about giving up on modernisation, but about implementing it sensibly, with clear objectives and a realistic cost assessment.

– Apart from energy, what other policies need to be rethought to restore Europe's competitiveness?

– Europe must invest purposefully in areas where it has the potential to lead – information technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and high-tech industries. It is necessary to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and create conditions for businesses to develop, innovate and create well-paid jobs. At the same time, migration requires clear rules, effective control of external borders and a working system for distinguishing between people who are entitled to international protection and those who are not entitled to stay. The management of migration flows cannot be based on either uncontrolled admission or neglect of legal and humanitarian obligations.



Now Europe resembles Brussels lace eaten by mothballs – beautiful in words, but stuck in the past, while the world around it is changing at breakneck speed.

We need less bureaucracy, more strategic thinking and policies that take into account the real needs of citizens and businesses.

– Amidst all these challenges, is Bulgaria ready to protect its own interests and security?

– The Black Sea is not a distant problem, but our immediate neighbor. NATO is a key guarantee for our national security, but membership in the Alliance does not mean that we can wait for someone else to do our job. Now it is not necessary for a foreign soldier to cross the border to paralyze a country.



Drones, cyberattacks and sabotage can affect our energy, communications, transport and ports.

Bulgaria must develop capabilities to detect, track and neutralize such threats, as well as to protect critical infrastructure. This requires modern technologies, well-trained specialists, coordination between institutions and cooperation with allies.

Preparation must begin before the crisis, not when it is already on our doorstep. We cannot talk about national security only through the prism of military equipment. It also includes the resilience of institutions, reliable communications, energy independence and the ability of the state to function in emergency situations.

– Does this mean that Bulgaria should rethink its attitude towards the European Union and NATO?

– Europe and the Euro-Atlantic Alliance are not exactly what some of us imagined when Bulgaria joined them. However, this does not mean that we should give up on our alliances.



It means to stop looking at the world through rose-colored glasses and to understand that alliances do not cancel national interests.

Membership in the EU and NATO gives Bulgaria opportunities for cooperation, economic development and security. But these opportunities must be actively used. We must participate in decisions, stand up for ourselves and build our own capabilities.

No one will think more about Bulgaria than ourselves.



This is not a call for isolation, but for responsibility. Alliances are most useful when a country has clear priorities and knows what it wants to achieve.

– What needs to change first so that Europe does not become a hostage to another crisis?

– We need leaders with a strategy, not politicians who simply react to another extraordinary event. We need to think in the future – about the economy, energy, technology, security and quality of life.



Europe must restore the trust of its citizens by showing that its decisions lead to real results.



It is not enough to explain how right the chosen course is. People must see that they can afford housing, that their work provides them with a decent life, and that the state is capable of protecting them. It is time to shed illusions and think soberly about our future. Because Europe is burning, the people are paying the bill, and the rulers continue to assure us how right the course is. We should not wake up one day to the tale that the king is naked, and we simply refused to see him.