Guner Tahir predicts action against the mayor of Kaolinovo as well

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Guner Tahir said that he expects action against the mayor of Kaolinovo as well. The former member of the MRF and chairman of the National Movement “Rights and Freedoms“ made the statement in an interview for the program “Something More“ on the program “Horizont“ of the Bulgarian National Radio.

His comment was made after the operation by the State Security Service and the National Security Agency in Belitsa. On October 21, the mayor of the municipality, Radoslav Revanski, was taken out of the municipality building in handcuffs. According to BNR data, searches and seizures of documents were carried out in the municipality and in his home. The action is related to public procurement at the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency and with European projects.

„What I predicted 4 months ago has happened and the next mayor will be from Kaolinovo“, said Tahir.

He linked the actions in Belitsa with a wider series of actions, the beginning of which, according to him, was set in Kardzhali in early June. Tahir said that he also expects an investigation against the mayor of Kaolinovo, whom he identified as the deputy chairman of MRF-New Beginning and pointed out that he has governed the municipality for six terms.

„It is precisely these people - the mayor of Kardzhali and Belitsa, and I expect also of Kaolinovo, who were the people who drove the schemes of MRF-NN“, he said. The allegations of alleged schemes and common resources were presented by Tahir as a political assessment. The interview did not provide specific data on the action launched, charges filed or the arrest of the mayor of Kaolinovo.

Tahir called for action by the prosecutor's office and the court

According to him, the work of the Ministry of Interior and law enforcement agencies is not enough in itself. Tahir said that the prosecutor's office and the court must establish whether there has been a violation of the law and make a decision on the merits.

„It is not important that someone is buried in 24 hours, but that they are convicted in accordance with the due process. Then we will know whether this battle will end“, said Guner Tahir.

He also said that the actions in small municipalities can encourage people to control local authorities. According to him, the state must show that decisions are made according to the law, and not according to the influence of party leaders.

At the moment, the publicly confirmed action mentioned in the interview is the one in Belitsa. Tahir's statement about Kaolinovo is a prediction, not an announcement of an investigation or an operation against the mayor of the municipality.

Sources: bnrnews.bg