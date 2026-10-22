Early release in the Milen Tsvetkov case

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Kristian Nikolov, sentenced to nine years in prison for the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov, is released early from prison. This was ruled by the Sofia City Court, which considered his application. Nikolov is serving his sentence for the accident on April 19, 2020, when his car crashed into Tsvetkov's car at a red light in Sofia.

The important clarification is that the decision does not constitute a pardon. A pardon is a power of the president or vice president and can exempt a person from serving a sentence that has already been imposed, in whole or in part. In this case, it is a conditional early release, which is ordered by the court after assessing the legal prerequisites and data on the behavior of the convicted person.

What the court accepted in the case

In 2023, Nikolov received a nine-year sentence. The court accepted that he acted with possible intent after driving a car at a significantly higher speed and after using amphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Milen Tsvetkov, who was waiting at a traffic light, died in the impact.

In the courtroom, Nikolov stated that he had accepted his guilt and had begun a process of correction. "I cannot turn back time," he said. According to him, in prison he worked for the administration and in helping prisoners, translated from two languages, represented prisoners before the administration and attended courses related to drug addiction, construction and architecture.

A legal possibility that gives rise to public controversy

It is here that two different goals of punishment collide. The law allows a convict to be released before the end of the full term if he has served the necessary part of the sentence and has provided evidence of reform. At the same time, the public interest is not limited to behavior behind prison walls. In a crime committed through a combination of drugs, high speed and driving, the question is also whether the punishment clearly fulfills its preventive function.

The case has particular weight because it is not just a violation of traffic rules, but a person's death caused by behavior that the court has qualified as possible intent. Therefore, the decision may be legal, but at the same time leave a feeling of disproportion among the victim's relatives and among people who expect a more categorical reaction from the state against drugged drivers.

What signal do drugged drivers receive

The debate is not just about one convicted person. In 2024, 3,960 drivers were identified who drove after using narcotics or their analogues. In the same year, 193 serious road accidents caused by drivers under the influence of drugs or their analogues were recorded. These numbers show that the problem cannot be solved only with individual sentences or campaigns after another tragedy.

Early release does not erase the sentence and does not change the facts established by the court.

However, it poses before the institutions the larger question of whether in serious cases of death on the road after drug use, the criteria for correction should be applied with a stricter assessment of the public risk.

The answer cannot be given by replacing the concepts: this is not a pardon, but a decision that society has the right to carefully discuss.