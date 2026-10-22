Christmas is coming early

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For the first time in my life I see Peevski looking worried. I'm not being mean, I'm just stating the obvious. That mysterious entity who moves around with more security than Trump, doesn't give interviews and you can't see his face in the media is gone. The one whose name was forbidden to be mentioned is gone, and if any journalist decided that he could dig up something that shouldn't be, he flew away from the media outlet he belonged to, no matter who it was.

Now the boy whose name was forbidden to be mentioned is in the field. In front of the municipality. On the stairs. He looks like he's an ordinary person. That makes him weak. The strong Peevski existed as a magnetic field – you can't see him, but things are arranged as he commands.

Today his lieutenants, more democratically called mayors, are burning like dry sticks. Peevski has to speak passionately in their defense. Weakness! Weakness! Weakness! In general, if I were to wake up from a twenty-year coma now, I would listen to his words. But the problem is that he is him. You can't outwit him with this fact. This only works for people with an IQ below 80. This is not a metaphor.

He was the icon of the oligarchic-mafia model of governance in Bulgaria. Not an icon. He was the god. I suppose that in years to come historians will study this period and there is even a chance to name it after him. Together with Borisov (also a god... It turns out something like the two-faced Janus) they were the tandem that was omnipotent. In Bulgaria, for many years, exactly what they wanted happened. Not parties, not parliamentary majorities! They! They stood up against other politicians and crushed them. Against business and crushed it. They stood up against other scumbags and crushed them. They stood up against people and crushed them. Have you forgotten? Didn't you walk around the streets in 2013 and demand Peevski's resignation as head of DANS? Have you forgotten? Have you forgotten that you didn't achieve anything? We achieved it?!!

Today, not a single microphone holder dared to say something like “finally“, “this is over“ and “retribution“. On the contrary. I listened to interviews that so-and-so was a good person and he hadn't done this or that. Really? Ask Dogan, who was also liquidated, if his former people, who betrayed him for a bag of money, are good people? Ask him, right!