Greta Thunberg: Sweden is becoming increasingly hostile and racist

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Greta Thunberg accused the Swedish government of turning the country into an increasingly hostile environment for migrants. The reason for her harsh words was the tightening of residence and citizenship rules, as well as contacts between Sweden and the European Union with the Taliban to facilitate the return of Afghan citizens.

„Sweden is becoming increasingly hostile and racist in its migration policy. The government is even negotiating with the Taliban to facilitate deportations,“ Thunberg said.

In her statement, the activist also cited cases of people who arrived in Sweden as children, who she said risked being sent to countries they have no connection with. She particularly criticized decisions for young people who grew up in Sweden and lose their right to stay after turning 18.

Contacts with the Taliban are at a technical level

Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssel confirmed that there were talks related to the return of Afghan citizens. He stressed that the contacts did not constitute political recognition of the Taliban government.

On June 23, Taliban representatives participated in talks with the European Commission in Brussels. Consular services and “dignified return” were discussed of Afghans, including people convicted of crimes or considered a security threat. Representatives of 15 European Union countries participated in the meeting.

The Swedish government defends this approach with the argument that people without a legal right to reside in the country should be returned. According to Forsel, the talks are at the level of civil servants and have a practical purpose related to the issuance of documents and the organization of returns.

Stricter residence conditions

From July 13, 2026, the Swedish Migration Agency will apply a broader check of good conduct when considering applications for a residence permit. In addition to committed crimes, compliance with the rules, financial obligations, the reliability of social security data and possible links to criminal, terrorist or extremist organizations are assessed.

One-time and minor violations are usually not sufficient in themselves to result in a refusal. However, repeated behavior can be taken into account, and its significance also depends on the grounds on which the person is applying for or has a residence permit.

Citizenship now requires language and self-sufficiency

New requirements for acquiring Swedish citizenship also come into force on June 6. Applicants must prove knowledge of the Swedish language and Swedish society, have lived in the country for a longer and orderly period, and be able to support themselves.

For 2026, the self-sufficiency requirement is linked to an annual income of at least 250,200 Swedish kronor before taxes. Unpaid debts, violations of the law, and circumstances that may threaten public order or security are also checked.

Sweden is thus moving from a model in which citizenship was acquired under more limited conditions to a system with language, financial, and behavioral criteria. It is this change that Thunberg presents as a sign of retreat from the country's traditional image as an open and tolerant democracy.

Sources: etc.se, apnews.com, thelocal.se