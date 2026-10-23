FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

It's disgusting that there are NSOs at all, as if these are some other breed, different from the citizen of the fatherland, and they must be guarded according to a protocol different from the civilizational one.

It's disgusting that the car is standing still — thanks to a kind colleague who recorded the time with a stopwatch — 20 seconds after Sonya Koltuklieva fell and no one in this car of the “superior race“ reacted. Then we found out that the highest representative of the “superior race“ was “stressed“ (there is no such word in the Bulgarian language) and, as you can see, being "stressed", he did nothing. But then, when other, less stressed people called her, he suddenly responded in front of some hospital.

It is disgusting that pages like Kaputin (excuse me, but this is even more disgusting than the Bulgarian elves, who I thought were the most disgusting thing in the world), and such cesspools (with apologies) stand on Koltuklieva's side, as if they have always been on the side of justice.

Here I will say that their justice is theirs and if the person who created injustice is one of them, then he did not create injustice but was originally righteous, reborn, and if he is not one of them, then he created injustice by presumption.

It is disgusting that these people /who are in power/, on the one hand, have no soul and the fall (with their help) of an elderly woman does not cause the natural for humanity strives to help it (if it is still bad), but what is even more disgusting is that no one in authority tries to teach them an elementary philanthropic technique. But completely elementary: it is not that love for humanity can be acquired, de...

You see a fallen person on the street and you run to help. You see a fallen child and you pick him up. You see a fallen woman and you run to pick her up and take her to the hospital. These are such complex and unknown techniques for progressive forces.

Finally, what Sonya Koltuklieva is doing is too much, but we should note that no one is blocking her path, as it should be.

It is another question which of the two ladies - Dotsova or Koltuklieva - is more important.

Time will answer this question. It's too early now.

Overall, everything is disgusting and I think that the visit of this young Speaker of the National Assembly to Yotova's office today may cost the latter's victory, a victory that everyone, including me, declared inevitable.

Well, now it's inevitable…