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A Bulgarian boy went to Vienna to study medicine after the Liberation. He told the professor that he wanted to train him in the fastest way and return to Bulgaria. The professor looked at him and said: "Young man, I can teach you to remove appendicitis in 4 hours, but it will take me 4 years to teach you what to do if something goes wrong". I love this story very much.

The same thing happens in our politics. They become heads of parliament, presidents, prime ministers, ministers, managers without any political experience or competence.

Dotsova from last night is the last in a series of examples. A petty official who was taken directly to the roof of the state by the progressive elevator. In a crisis situation, she is zero - behaviorally, communicatively, in terms of adequate reactions, without a developed psyche, in terms of taking responsibility. Tragedy! The NSO, the oligarchy, cunning officials turn their heads in two or three days. Because they are unsuitable. They have not fought, have not lost, have not grown. They have not walked their path.

Radev is the same. Even worse. Remember how he fled when two pilots died and did not return to help. And they were making another air show for him. He became president directly from the unit and never managed to accumulate managerial competencies.

By the way, out of 131 progressive MPs, I have not heard or seen at least 120. Random people in politics. With the highest salaries in the EU. Zero activity for half a year except arrogance and insults - biowaste, a no-go, they won't die, heads bowed....

These people live off politics and its trappings. Let the door be opened for them, receptions, cars, guards, privileges. They ordered new cars for the NSO for the next three years in the budget. We saw them last night. With care.... for themselves.

The British Defense Minister Sir Michael Fallon resigned because he had put his hand on a journalist's knee. Since last night, no one has taken political responsibility for the brutality of the Pernik policeman and Dotsova's shameful escape. Her explanations were shocking. She lied that she didn't see Koltuklieva lying wounded on the pavement. They said she was there for 20 seconds. 2 meters away. She was stressed. You don't get involved in politics if you're a coward. You bear responsibility for the entire society! She couldn't order the NSO. Since when have they been running the country, beating and abandoning wounded people?

I've been in government and imperial cortege in New York, London, Tokyo, Vienna, Jerusalem, Athens, etc. I've never seen such incompetence and peasantry. And evasion of responsibility. If it turns out that the Pernik security guard is a criminal record, this service should be disbanded and reorganized.

A few words about the reactions on the networks. Progressives were happy, shouting bravo on social networks that the NSO had done its job. I have no doubt that we are dealing with lumpenized, spiteful, narrow-minded and simple people. We are civilizationally out of step.

Dotsova should have resigned last night. Plus the head of the NSO. Plus Yotova should make a statement, not blow smoke: we will investigate until all the circumstances are clarified. A complete waste.

Radev is the only one who did not react. Absolutely all parties, organizations, public figures came out with positions last night. The Prime Minister did not say a word. He hid like a rat. In a crisis, you can see who is who. Power for progressives is only privileges and clubs. It is not responsibility and care.

Resignations for this fraudulent, irresponsible, incompetent and immoral government.