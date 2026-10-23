Tsvetan Fikov: Art. 40 of the Constitution obliges politicians and the Ministry of Interior to cooperate with journalists

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Because I see that many "experts" have come up with questions about the journalistic profession — know-it-alls who explain what a journalist can and cannot do — I am publishing for them the back of my journalistic card. One of the many I have had over the years.

A card with which I have opened many doors. I have passed through many cordons and guarded zones thanks to this inscription on its back. An inscription that is present on almost every journalistic card. Here is what it says:

„On the basis of Art. 40 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria and according to the order of the Ministry of Interior No. 1137/1992, the police are obliged to let journalists who identify themselves with this card into mass events in the guarded sectors and buffer zones.

The police and law enforcement agencies are obliged to provide them with assistance and protection in the performance of their official duties.

Officials from other departments, organizations and companies are also obliged to provide assistance.“

And I emphasize exactly this sentence: “The police and law enforcement agencies are obliged to provide them with assistance and protection in the performance of their official duties.“

Assistance and protection. And from the officials - assistance. Let the "experts" read it carefully and keep quiet.