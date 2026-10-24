Spas Ivanov: The war is now being fought with cyberattacks

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The war between Russia and Ukraine has long been fought not only with tanks, planes and missiles. According to cybersecurity expert Spas Ivanov, the attacks on Starlink ground facilities, cyberattacks and pressure on critical technologies are part of a broader war of attrition. “It is not a war fought only with purely military means“, he told the Bulgarian National Radio.

The attacks on Starlink also have an informational effect

Ivanov commented on the arson of Starlink antennas in Bulgaria, Poland and the Baltic states. According to him, they should not be viewed only as separate criminal cases, but in the context of the importance of satellite communications for the fighting in Ukraine.

The expert made a distinction between the civilian Starlink service and its military variant Starshield. Both use the same infrastructure and the same satellites, but Starshield is intended for military purposes. According to Ivanov, it is this function that explains the interest in the ground infrastructure.

Damage to several antennas cannot interrupt the operation of the entire system, since it is decentralized. However, in the event of simultaneous attacks on multiple antennas in different regions, data transfer may be limited. The service will not stop completely, but its quality may seriously deteriorate.

“This sends a message“, said Ivanov, identifying the destabilization of society and the undermining of trust in institutions as a possible effect of such actions. He also rejected claims that Starlink is part of Bulgaria's critical infrastructure or participates in the country's defense communications.

Criticisms of the digital reform

In the conversation, Ivanov criticized the management of the digital reform and the national cybersecurity program. According to him, no significant progress has been achieved in the last two years, and the program is built on a centralized model without sufficient research into real needs.

The expert also criticized the limitation of the role of private business. According to him, the refusal of sufficient cooperation between the state and companies deprives administrations of the internal capacity to assess risks and take measures.

Risks in data center investments

Ivanov warned that large technological investments should not be evaluated only by the number of promised jobs. Data centers require significant amounts of electricity and water and have a significant carbon footprint.

According to the expert, the speed at which such facilities are being built can outpace the expansion of the energy system. He also pointed out that a data center typically employs between five and ten people, and the real impact could be wider.