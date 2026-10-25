US allies seek Starlink alternative

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Elon Musk's decision to limit Ukraine's use of Starlink has accelerated efforts by US allies to build their own satellite communications networks. The system is key to Ukrainian communications and drone control on the frontline, and the sudden reduction in speed has shown how heavily military operations depend on a private American company.

The restriction was set to cut off the connection when the terminal moved above 160 km/h. This affected drones used for defense against Russian drones, as well as for supplies and communications between Ukrainian units. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the service speed had been restored after about two weeks of restrictions, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said the connection had returned to the required levels.

On Saturday, Musk acknowledged that SpaceX had throttled the civilian Starlink service, saying it was not intended for offensive drone strikes. But he stressed that Starshield, the military version of the system, is owned and controlled by the US government. This has left public explanations between Musk, the White House and Ukrainian authorities about who ordered the restrictions.

Europe accelerates its own projects

The case has raised concerns in Europe about the possibility of a vital communications network being throttled without prior consultation with allies. “The more you politicize your products, the more you damage your brand,” said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Warsaw is involved in financing Starlink for Ukraine.

US Republican Senator Kevin Cramer also warned that the US should not be “so dependent on one system, one person and one company“. According to Reuters, the restrictions have increased pressure in Europe to build its own military satellite capabilities, as there is still no fast and fully comparable alternative to Starlink.

The closest European option in operation is OneWeb, operated by French group Eutelsat. The network has about 650 satellites and plans to reach approximately 1,300 by 2030, but its terminals are larger, heavier and more energy-intensive. A full transition from Starlink to OneWeb would require replacing thousands of terminals, because SpaceX uses its own technology. Starlink has more than 11,000 satellites in orbit.

First new networks to appear in years

Ukraine and Finland have announced that Kiev will join a planned satellite network from Finnish companies ICEYE and Nokia. The deal is part of a €300 million package, with the first satellites expected to be launched in 2028. The project aims to build a system that countries can own and control independently.

Canada is also offering an alternative through Telesat’s Lightspeed network, consisting of a planned 288 satellites. The company is aiming for a first launch in December and service to begin in early 2028. The European Union is meanwhile developing the IRIS² network; of 348 satellites, but the first launches are planned for 2029. This means that for Ukraine and other US allies, independence from Starlink remains a long-term task, not an immediate replacement.

Sources: itiger.com, apnews.com, investing.com