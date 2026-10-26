Ninova: The countdown begins for Radev and PB

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Kornelia Ninova announced that the countdown begins for Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria“, after the formation lost a significant part of its support in the presidential elections. According to her, this is an outflow of 900,000 votes in just five months.

“This is a response to the false hopes that Radev will fight the oligarchy, reduce prices, raise incomes, guarantee security and tranquility“, said Ninova. She added that in her opinion, Rumen Radev has failed in all these areas.

Full majority and high expectations

In the parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026, “Progressive Bulgaria“ received 1,444,920 votes and won 131 out of a total of 240 seats in the National Assembly. Thus, the formation has an independent majority, and Rumen Radev heads the government, supported by its parliamentary group.

It was this majority that Ninova pointed to as an argument that the ruling party had the opportunity to fulfill its requests. “When you have a full, independent majority of 131 deputies, you have your own government, you have your own president, nothing can stop you from changing laws, fighting corruption, introducing rules, building a new model“, she said.

According to Ninova, the problem is not the lack of power resources, but the lack of political will and management capacity. She stated that she was not part of a coalition “assembly“, but she was among the first to recognize, in her words, “the false hero“.

The vote for president showed a decline

The presidential elections were held on October 25. With 99.9% of the protocols processed, Iliana Yotova received 34.76% of the votes, and Andrey Gyurov - 31.95%. The two will face each other in the runoff on November 1.

The voter turnout in the first round is around 22%. The result has become an occasion for sharp political reactions against the government of “Progressive Bulgaria“. Assen Vassilev also stated that approximately 900,000 voters have shown a “red card“ to Rumen Radev's cabinet.

Ninova defined what happened as “the beginning of the end of a great fraud“. This is a political assessment, not an official conclusion about the reasons for the election result. Confirmed data show that the formation, which won the parliamentary elections in April with 1.44 million votes and 131 mandates, failed to convert this support into a direct vote for its candidate in the presidential elections.