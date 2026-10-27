Diana Damyanova: Continuing mental lapse

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

I thought that Radev's words about the murders continuing in Bulgaria... So I thought they were a “mental lapse“. The term is mine, it was created by me yesterday in my (very sincere) attempt to explain that there is no way the Prime Minister said it in full consciousness, that something went wrong in the sentences or that there are all sorts of other possible excuses and explanations.

Because if his minister, who, by the way, in my opinion is a real problem for the image of this government, describes the murders as domestic, and the Prime Minister himself says that they will not stop, then this new mental construct briefly contains the information that this government cannot stop domestic crime!

And since it cannot stop it without that, and does not even try, but by admitting that it cannot stop the self-murder of businessmen with their own weapons, then here the feeling that we live in a very, very successfully governed country does not emerge.

And I shout to myself: Oh, these people have a lot going for them all at once — to gain power, to get a handle on governance, to learn how the state works, to play pas de deux between Europe and Russia, to somehow “silence“ people like Slavi Vassilev, to stop prices, to fix the electricity and in general… Oh, they've got a lot going on.

And I also say to myself: Oh, we need to show understanding. Maybe they're filled with genuinely good intentions, maybe there's tension behind these mental deviations, maybe we're just being too picky and in general — let's pretend that some things aren't what they seem.

And I calmed down and watched (on a recording, because yesterday, right, there were elections) the match between Vlado Nikolov's two boys, who are true sports geniuses, absolutely amazing, absolutely inspiring, absolutely top-class kids. And somehow, along the way, I forgave some mental deviations or downright slips of the government.

And I indulged in pride that the Bulgarian land, the Bulgarian family and the Bulgarian state gave birth to these wonderful children.

But after watching the match and just like that, without any ulterior motives, I decided to open the net.

Oh! And there I came across that document, written on the letterhead of the Council of Ministers, which says:

Let's vote for Yotova.

Let's reflect literally and without interpretations, let alone abbreviations, the words of the Prime Minister.

And I say to myself: God, these people have a technical mental slip, in addition to a mental one. Because they mistakenly sent the instruction to reflect Radev on the letterhead of the Council of Ministers.

Oh!

It wasn't!

They sent it quite deliberately, because they thought it was their right and they deserved it, and because it was their right to send it, and our duty — let's read it in its entirety (without abbreviations and summaries) and enjoy it.

I enjoyed it.

Not that Merz in Germany isn't trying to impose something quite similar and even nastier, but I thought Radev wasn't one of them.

And no, the problem isn't the letterhead of the Council of Ministers, which it actually is.

The problem is that this is indecent, unacceptable and even inadmissible.

I'll leave aside the professional standards cited in the message, because it reminds me a little of Stalin, but he, when you don't follow “professional standards“, just shot them.

“Politics can become a disease of the ego. How much a politician is sick of power is not clear when he is on the rise. Then everyone seems generous and broad-minded. The real test comes when he starts to lose power.“!!!

Now, I didn't write that above. Kiril Petkov posted it.

I'll leave it here without comment, maybe it will be useful to someone.

P. S. The term in the title is stolen from law, where it exists as “continued crime“.