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I am extremely proud of the results of Sunday's elections in the Western Suburbs. Not only did Andrey Gyurov win convincingly with over 48% of the vote, but three Bulgarians will be deputies in the new Assembly as representatives of the victorious Student List.

Tsaribrod is one of only three municipalities in all of Southern Serbia in which the list defeated Vučić. The other two are Niš (the students won the big cities) and Pirot, where our compatriots also live. Which makes our long-standing work in the region even more significant.

The three Bulgarian deputies in the Assembly are:

Alexander Vasev - veterinarian;

Petar Mitov - lawyer originally from the village of Mointsi;

Tatyana Zhunich - pharmacist originally from the village of Protopopintsi.

I am convinced that this will help a lot for the income in the Western Suburbs and for the relations with our compatriots on both sides of the border!