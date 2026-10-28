Aleksandar Stoyanov, historian: Vucic is defeated, but not finished

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Neighboring Serbia made the news in the Balkans yesterday - the "Student List" defeated Vucic in the elections and grabbed an absolute majority in the Assembly with about 140 out of 250 seats.

This was commented on "Facebook" by historian Aleksandar Stoyanov.

Many people in our country are mistaken that this was a vote for the EU and against Russia.

In Serbia, things are not like that. The people went to vote there because of the country's internal problems, not because of its foreign policy.

Serbs want more adequate domestic policy, less corruption, more care for the population, healthcare and public infrastructure.

They are tired of a parasitic party milking their savings, social security and taxes.

As for foreign policy, the "Student List" will probably be much more favorable to the EU than Vučić, but you would be very wrong if you expect the Serbs to suddenly turn their backs on Russia, accept Kosovo and make peace with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Serbia has its long-term interests, which it has been following steadfastly for at least a century, unlike Bulgaria.

These interests have not changed. The Serbs have neither forgotten nor forgiven the breakup of Yugoslavia, the secession of Kosovo, and the fate of the Bosnian Serbs. They have not loved Bulgaria more and have not started to like Russia less.

We often judge them by our own attitude towards our country and other countries in the region, but this is a mistake. The Serbs are not Bulgarians - their worldview and political attitudes are different.

Time will tell what will change and what will remain the same under the new rulers, as well as how long they will last.

Vučić is defeated, but he is not finished, no matter what the supporters of the "Student List" write on their slogans.