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Nine strikes in less than a month. The government still doesn't know who's to blame. Today at 12:46 p.m., three sea drones hit the container ship CONTSHIP JET 21 miles from Shabla, in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. The crew is being evacuated on life rafts. Since the beginning of October, this is the ninth strike against ships off our and Romanian coasts. There are sunken ships, missing and dead sailors.

This is what Sofia municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev recalled on "Facebook"

What does the government say? "The logic" pointed to Russia. But no one dares to say it outright. Days before, Prime Minister Radev reproached Romania for pointing out Russia “without evidence”, and Bucharest had to remind him that it had Russian drone debris in its hands.

It's the same with Starlink. On October 8, two 19-year-olds arrive in a “Tuareg”, set fire to antenna after antenna at the base near Plana, and leave the country that same evening. The Ministry of Interior is silent until an MP presents the case. Now the Prime Minister explains to us that they were silent “so that the perpetrators would not escape”. However, they were already in Germany. The services should have been warned at least a week earlier. The second such site was given security, but only after the arson.

And when the parliament calls them to explain, there is no quorum, because the majority is busy with the campaign for the second round.