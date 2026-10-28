Ukrainian Drone Strikes: How Life Has Changed in Moscow and St. Petersburg

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Russia's war against Ukraine is increasingly affecting residents of Russia's two largest cities - Moscow and St. Petersburg. Ukrainian drones are increasingly striking industrial plants, logistics facilities and data centers. These attacks are disrupting communication infrastructure, forcing citizens to seek shelter and even consider emigration. But while some are losing their sense of security, others say their lives have hardly changed.

Russian TV channels do not devote much time to the drone attacks. The emphasis is on the fact that Russian air defenses have "repelled massive air attacks" and - that the attacks justify further strikes on Ukraine.

Petersburg: fear of drones and questions about notification

After the attacks on Petersburg, social networks discussed where it was safer to be - whether inside or outside. Some are afraid that drones will hit their homes, others are afraid of falling debris after air defense actions.

People complain that they did not hear the air raid sirens and wonder how to find out about the danger. However, there are also residents of Petersburg who justify the lack of sound notification. "What are the sirens for? To cause panic?", writes a user. Another says that she feels calmer without the sirens. “When I hear them, I get a panic attack.“

There are also disputes regarding the footage of the attacks. The author of one of the videos showing such an attack is being criticized - why did he publish it, when it is recommended not to do so. The discussion of the danger is accompanied by requests to talk less about what is happening.

Closed airports and service disruptions

Restrictions in the operation of airports in St. Petersburg and Moscow are also being discussed on social networks: flights are being delayed and canceled, planes are being diverted to backup airports. The situation has worsened after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned airlines and insurers that due to the presence of Ukrainian drones, Russian skies will “de facto be closed”. He stressed that Ukraine does not threaten civilian aircraft.

Data from “Rosaviatsia“ shows that in October, the four Moscow airports were closed 114 times. At the same time, the infrastructure of digital services is also under attack. Users complain about problems with sending messages and comments, playing videos and media files. Citizens also mention difficulties in calling a taxi and with the operation of navigation devices.

How do Muscovites react?

On social networks, Muscovites are discussing whether they are ready to leave their jobs, homes and usual daily lives to go further away from the war. A woman who left with her two children and two dogs says that she feels calmer outside the country, especially for the children. Another wants to go, but complains that she does not have enough money. If she had the chance, she would go first to Vladivostok, and from there - to one of the Asian countries.