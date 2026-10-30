Parvan Simeonov: Yotova directed the debate to her territory

Iliyana Yotova managed to direct the presidential debate to topics in which she feels more confident, and Andrey Gyurov made good use of the political opportunities at his disposal. This was commented on by sociologist from the “Myara“ agency Parvan Simeonov in the program “The Day Live“ on NOVA NEWS.

“Whoever watched the debate will see who was more prepared“, said Simeonov. According to him, the clash between the two candidates was mainly on a professional basis.

The sociologist said that Gyurov's supporters reacted with disappointment after the debate. “They are probably used to seeing him in an image – video or picture. Speaking, they probably expected more from him. This is the first time I've seen a debate in which someone's time is wasted“, he commented.

Viewing rate can affect the campaign

According to Simeonov, the great interest in the debate may have an impact on the course of the campaign. He pointed out that some voters may have seen the candidates in this format for the first time.

„At this point, everyone will see what they want to see. The big question is that the huge viewership of the debate means that some people may have seen something for the first time in this campaign. It can help one of the candidates“, said Parvan Simeonov.

According to him, there should have been more such pre-election clashes. “Sometimes the one who is in a defensive position gets the unexpected advantage that the match is being played on his field“, said the sociologist.

Comment on Borisov's support

Simeonov described the competition between Yotova and Gyurov as extremely contested and commented on Boyko Borisov's support for the candidate.

“The match is very evenly matched. Today, support came from Borisov. Any support from him for the liberal community could mean an influx of votes. It could also mean an upsurge of opposing votes, because the opponent gets the opportunity to talk about the assembly“, he said.

According to Simeonov, Borisov's support for Gyurov was given without being asked for. He described this as a curious moment in the campaign.