FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

From the Facebook profile of Petar Kichashki, a lawyer and Doctor of Constitutional Law

So, let us summarise the position of the court analysts and former analysts who are now in positions of power:

1. Russia could not lose the war;

2. The war must stop immediately;

3. Since, based on points 1 and 2, it follows that Russia will win;

4. Once Russia wins, it will “most likely” (even by their own admission!) open new wars, which Russia will wage against us as well. But there is nothing we can do—when Russia wages war, see points 1 and 2;

5. If Europe is arming itself to defend against Russia, that means Europe is preparing for war with Russia. Why? Well, because if Europe is armed, that means Russia is “threatened” and therefore—war. And then points 1 and 2, right.

If you listen to these public commentators, there is only one conclusion to be drawn from all this. We might as well invite the Russians to come and seize everything as far as Paris. Because, in a way, they are entitled to it. It is theirs, you know. The whole world is theirs. And we must preserve peace by not standing up to Russia. Because if we do not agree that the world belongs to them, that means we are warmongers. The Russians, poor things, do not want war. They simply want us all to capitulate to them peacefully, acknowledge their greatness and thank them for the honour of serving them. What is unclear?! And what is it that bothers us so much?! There is always someone who is not ready to kneel before Moscow, and because of that person the war is justified, since they are the one provoking it.

Drones are sinking ships in Bulgarian waters. We welcome them with bread and salt and invite Mitrofanova for coffee to thank her for liberating us through her attack. For today’s Bulgarian ruler and his cheerleaders, Russian interests come first. And this will end catastrophically. This is what brings the war to the border—the collaboration with the aggressor. Then the aggressor decides that it is their right and duty to take what is yours as well, because they regard it as theirs. If you are a strong opponent, anyone will think twice about attacking you. If you are a jellyfish in the style of the “Banner of Peace” assembly and shout, “Hit me, I love you,” then you are prey.

Well, we have lived to see people beamed into our television screens for whom being prey is a source of pride.