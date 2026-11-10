What, Russophiles?

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The democratic community cannot imagine power belonging to anyone but itself

They claim to be highly intelligent and educated, but in fact they are neither

Every defeat of the „democratic community“ is explained by the claim that the Bulgarian people are exceptionally stu-pid and consist predominantly of Russophiles. It does not matter who inflicted the defeat. Behind it, one can always discern the dark shadow of the Kremlin and Putin’s long, bloody arm. But if the people are stupid and do not know what they want, why are you democrats, why do you call them the „sovereign“, why is everything decided by majority vote, why is it „the voice of the people – the voice of God“, and so on?

Some woman had written (don’t make me look for it!) that THEY, those who live in Sofia, have high salaries and pay taxes, should suffer because of the peasants from the provinces, but precisely because they had good salaries, they would survive, while the peasants should worry. Another one of THEM called the peasants „microbes“ subject to disinfection. I am paraphrasing once again. And a female journalist, herself nearing sixty, dug a deep trench between the young and the old, naturally in favour of the young. She implied that no candidate voted for by elderly, poor and uneducated provincial residents deserved to be elected. And Evgeni Dainov described the majority of the Bulgarian electorate as an „Oriental swamp“.

In general, contempt is a common distinguishing feature of a large and somewhat diverse social group that has decided, in some way, to view itself as a new (and final) stage in evolution, superior to—and therefore entitled to mercilessly judge—the previous stages. They claim to be highly intelligent and educated, but in fact they are neither.

I remember that when I was in the army, there was antagonism between people from Sofia and boys from the provinces, unfortunately due to the people from Sofia. And those people from Sofia who most bitterly despised the „country bumpkins“ were „Sofians“ from the outer panel-block neighbourhoods, with grandparents in the countryside. We, the few hereditary „Yellow Pavement residents“ (in the true sense of the word), did not participate in this apartheid at all.

Contempt is only one part of these people’s worldview. On the whole, it is characterised above all by a conviction in their own worth and righteousness, from which follows guilt for everyone else. Why can the Bulgarian „democratic community“, with the exception of that disgraceful Kiril Petkov government brought down by a vote of no confidence, still not come to power, continually bring down the mafiq through protests, and always see someone else take its place, but never itself? Very simple! The reason is the enormous number of Russophiles (vatniks, kopecks, Cheburashkas, Russophile slaves and Putlerists) among the Bulgarian electorate. They will vote for the „pro-Russian proxies“ even if stones are raining from the sky. That is what they say.

The democratic community cannot imagine power belonging to anyone but itself. The smart-and-beautiful crowd cannot imagine that people are not in love with them and that, if they do not support them in elections, it is not because they dislike them, not because they fail to be awed by their governing capacity, but because they are victims of someone else’s hybrid war.

It never occurs to them that if people do not vote for them, it is not because they like somebody else, but because THEY DO NOT LIKE them. Are all those who voted for Radev last time Russophiles? Of course not.

Stigmatising someone as a Russophile is convenient. It is rather like calling someone a „fascist“ or an „anti-Semite“—once you have called them that, they have no right to defend themselves; they are branded and—end of story! Russia is vile, so imagine how vile those who love it must be! You can very easily accuse them of national treason, Bolshevism, or whatever else you please. They are a priori bad, which makes you a priori good. I know it is elementary, but people generally think at this level; propaganda knows it and exploits it. It is a powerful propaganda tool! It is the same as when women say „all men are the same“ in the sense that „all men are bad“. Does that make all women good? Well, nobody has said so, but it is implied—it screams between the lines.

Which entity are we talking about? Regardless of which individual within the entity we are referring to, and regardless of the degree of corruption among its leaders and activists, we are talking about a clearly visible social stratum that calls itself the „democratic community“ and the „urban right“, but is more recognisable as the „Yellow Pavement residents“ and the „smart-and-beautiful crowd“. It is important to note that, when speaking of them, we mean not so much their political elite, and not even so much their activists—most of the former, like any other elite, are crooks and opportunists, not fanatics. The latter, the activists, are well-paid mercenaries who could just as easily be the same in any other party camp. We are talking about the followers, and not those followers who merely vote in elections while otherwise having some other—and respectable—job, but those who fill social media with their clumsy pathos. And they are not few. Not few at all. To a great extent, they provide their political force with its public face. The leaders mark it with specific scandals and deeds, while the Red Guards (allow me to call them that) shape its general ideological-aesthetic background.

I do not know why there are still people who count them as right-wing. Perhaps because they themselves sometimes call themselves that, in order to seize more territory in the broken and fragmented right-wing space, although that space itself was hardly ever authentically right-wing, no matter how much some of its old activists beat their chests.

No, the people we are talking about are not the right wing—neither the „urban“ one nor any other. They are the new Bolsheviks, while the BCP and BSP are fusiliers. Old anti-communists tremble with fear that the fusiliers might return, without realising that they have long since been finished, and that what was born in their place has already taken positions in political life and even dominates on a global scale. It simply calls itself something else, in a way that soothes people’s fears. The new ones actively and hysterically champion those European policies that seriously threaten to ruin Europe and bring an end to post-Christian civilisation—migrants, green deals, insane regulations, state protectionism. They became entangled in grand scandals, with Petrohan being the peak in our case (let’s not bring it up). They even acquired a name—in addition to the smart-and-beautiful crowd and the Yellow Pavement residents, we now also have the Petrohan people.

They elevated hatred into their highest virtue. Their pride in the public sphere is represented by the so-called „elves“ (I am not closely familiar with their output), who flood social media with openly, shamelessly fake profiles, yet nobody bothers them. Remember those protests where they carried coffins and skeletons in wheelchairs, defaced public buildings with filth and threatened people with Pernik girders. Back then, they knelt somewhere before Radev and said, „We are with you, Mr President“, while now they scream against him and once again call for protests. These people demonised Borisov and Peevski, defined the „Borisov-Peevski“ model, but at the last elections they did not hesitate to take advantage of their support, while Gogo Lozanov even came out to say that the time had come to dismantle the model… Radev-Yotova.

By the way, the fact that they failed in the presidential elections despite Borisov and Peevski’s support means that many of their sympathisers have turned away from them (the noun derived from „turned away“ is „disgust“), just as many of Borisov and Peevski’s followers did not respond to the appeal. After the elections, Asen Genov sorrowfully uttered: „Congratulations! You avenged Gerdzhikov“. And what did you expect—that you could behave outrageously and boorishly towards everyone, insult them, while everyone else had no goal except to help you seize power by every possible means? There were pigs, there were pumpkins; Komarnitski and Chavdar Nikolov (hopefully I am not confusing the surname) practically tore their arms off drawing Borisov and Peevski (now, in line with the official position, they draw Radev and Yotova); there was all manner of things, and then—why don’t you support us! The next time you do something stupid, think in time and realise that you will be avenged for that too. Besides, I think Carthage must be destroyed.

Source: trud.bg