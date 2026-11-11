Diana Damyanova: Demerdzhiev, run and get yourself photographed with the bodies on the Trakia motorway!

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Demerdzhiev, run and get yourself photographed with the bodies on the "Trakia" motorway!, former PR officer for "We Continue the Change" Diana Dyamyanova urged on social media. She noted that "the ninth dwarf will now go and parade himself all over television". Here is the text of her social media post:

"Three hours after the horrifying series of crashes on the „Trakia“ motorway, the media informed us that senior Interior Ministry officials were travelling to the scene of the accident.

How could they not be on their way? There will be cameras there now, and space for the highest-ranking police officer to deliver a dramatic speech (in which he will not tell us whether he extorted a company from Plovdiv through his subordinate dwarfs), but he will explain to us that everything is Peevski’s fault /or perhaps Borisov’s/. I already know that, but I will have it reinforced.

At the same time, there were zero (I repeat – zero!) police officers at the scene of the accident to secure traffic in the fog that had spread over the motorway in the early morning hours.

And there could not have been any, because the police in this country are extremely busy chasing young people with sagging trousers for possessing 1 gram of marijuana, which half the world has already legalised. But in the Bulgarian police force, these actions count as accountability, and the high achievers are rewarded with awards!. So, busy chasing what is permitted in half the world but will remain banned here so that accountability can be demonstrated, the police failed to go to the dangerous section (it had already been dangerous at 4 a.m., eyewitnesses say). But now the Ninth Dwarf will go and parade himself all over television.

It is amusing how the entire „free and democratic“ media is unmoved by the account of the extortion to which a certain Garabed from Plovdiv has been subjected, just as it was unmoved by the account of the land in Markovo acquired through strange agreements by the same person.

Well, they are not interested; they are not moved!

Because Demerdzhiev is not a minister under Radev.

He is a minister of the good forces (I have seen this with my own eyes, as has his new girlfriend – a former European judge, the only one in the world whose rights have been terminated). And there – among the good forces – the principle is: when it comes to our people, either say something good or say nothing. And when there is nothing good, nothing is good enough. You are awful, colleagues, a genuine disgrace, as Yavor Dachkov would say.

And in mafia-run Italy, on the approaches to the mountains, whenever one centimetre of snow falls, police patrols immediately appear on both sides of the road, slowing traffic and preventing unequipped cars from continuing onward. But that is in Italy, because there is a mafia there," Damyanova recalls.

Source: tribune.bg