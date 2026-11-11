We are a kamikaze state – we don’t need terrorists, they can learn from us!

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“Thrace” Motorway – a tomb of asphalt – a country without enemies, we are killing ourselves!

Today, once again, we are lowering the flags. Once again, black ribbons, once again, bowed heads, once again, the usual condolence messages from institutions that lost the right to speak about human life long ago. Ekaterina Aneva commented on this for tribune.bg.

Another day of national mourning. Yet another one.

“Thrace” Motorway – Bulgaria’s tomb of asphalt – has once again collected its bloody toll. And while our politicians change their profile pictures on social media and explain to us how they are “monitoring the situation,” the truth is screaming so loudly that we are practically going deaf:

We don’t need terrorists. We are our own kamikazes!

Why would anyone need to plan a terrorist attack against Bulgaria? Why waste resources, explosives and networks? To destroy us? There is no need. We do that job flawlessly on our own. Every single day.

We are the country where you put your family in the car and set off along a “motorway” without knowing whether your journey is a one-way ticket. The country where society’s landing gear has long been broken, yet the speed continues to increase. We get behind the wheel with aggression, impunity and a complete awareness of our own untouchability – until the crumpled metal and shattered lives on the road remind us that physics does not take bribes.

Everyone overtakes on the right. Everyone is rushing somewhere, as if the salvation of the world depended on them, when in fact they are simply hurrying to become the next name in the grim statistics. Because the system taught us that there are no rules. Because the law is a gate in an open field, while the asphalt is a thin layer of corruption covered in callousness.

Today there will be a minute of silence. Tomorrow there will be political bickering over who is to blame – the traffic police, the regional ministry, the driver or simply “bad luck.” And the following day we will once again press the accelerator to the floor, blind the person in front of us with our high beams and continue playing Russian roulette on four wheels.

How long will mourning be our only national strategy?

There is no enemy beyond our borders who hates us as much as we hate our own safety and other people’s lives. Lower the flags, but not out of grief. Lower them out of shame. Because yesterday we once again proved that the most dangerous terrorist in this country carries a Bulgarian passport and holds the steering wheel.

May God forgive the victims and grant peace to their loved ones!

The truth is that this crash is a living picture of our so-called state – once proud Bulgaria, today merely a territory of kamikazes.

Source: tribune.bg