Attorney Tsvetan Tsvetanov: Key Road Safety Technologies and Systems Implemented in China

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As a human and professional response to yesterday’s tragic incident with extremely serious consequences, including fatalities and dozens of injured people, resulting from the chain collision on the Trakia Motorway – “The War on the Roads”, well-known media lawyer Tsvetan Tsvetanov sent useful information.

Regarding systems and key technologies implemented in China for motorway traffic in fog, which assist motor vehicle drivers.

It may be useful or interesting for our competent institutions to familiarise themselves with this information and assess the possibilities of potentially using these technological and investment solutions to improve the national and local road infrastructure.

Key technologies and systems implemented in China

• Intelligent fog lights (fog guidance systems):

• Flashing yellow or coloured LED lights have been installed along both sides of the safety barriers on expressways.

• These lights dynamically adjust their brightness based on the real-time measured density of the fog (the so-called „fog density index“), outlining the road route and creating a visible luminous line.

• This helps drivers clearly identify the direction of the road, bends and the edges of the carriageway, preventing vehicles from leaving the road and helping to avoid chain collisions.

• Active LED road markings / luminous strips:

• Active LED „luminous strips“ – embedded in or installed on the road surface – directly outline the traffic lanes, providing drivers with a clear visual guide even when natural visibility drops almost to zero.

• Variable message signs (VMS):

• Digital information boards – positioned above the carriageway or alongside the road – provide early warnings of dense fog, as well as up-to-date information on speed limits and recommended distances between vehicles.

• Laser anti-fatigue systems (often used on road sections characterised by poor visibility or monotonous conditions at night):

• Bright, coloured laser beams are projected above or along sections of expressways (such as the motorway in Shandong Province) to attract drivers’ attention and counteract drowsiness or disorientation.

Luminous road markings in China illuminate fog-shrouded roads

Motorway traffic guidance and safety systems in fog...

Motorway traffic guidance and safety systems in fog. (Intelligent fog lights) To deal with this situation, fog traffic guidance systems (intelligent fog lights...) have been developed.

China is testing lasers to prevent drivers from falling asleep on motorways

Lasers designed to combat fatigue are used on some motorways in China to help drivers stay awake at night. The aim is to prevent drivers from nodding off...

Lasers designed to combat fatigue are used on many expressways in China...

A study into the influence of light-source characteristics on road traffic. These studies show that correlated colour temperature (CCT), illuminance, colour rendering index and fog concentration can affect visibility.