Tatyana Doncheva: The government is focusing far too much on the opposition

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Tatyana Doncheva criticized the government of “Progressive Bulgaria” and said that the authorities are devoting far too much attention to the opposition instead of focusing on specific problems and solutions. The leader of Movement 21 discussed the issue on the BNT program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov.”

In her words, the first six months of the government have already revealed disappointment among people who had high expectations. Doncheva identified appointments in the state administration as the second main problem.

An appeal to ministers

“Far too many incompetent people have been appointed to the government in all spheres. There are very few places where the references from people in the respective professional community or sector speak well of them and offer any further hope,” Doncheva said.

According to Doncheva, those in power should not engage in prolonged disputes with the opposition when its criticism is clearly unfounded. She called on ministers to present their problems and proposals for solving them clearly.

“Do not focus so much on the opposition. That is the opposition’s job – it will find fault with you and argue. And in many cases it will not be right. But leave the effect of its being wrong aside and speak to the substance,” she said.

Doncheva also warned of a risk that, in her view, arises when information and administrative work are excessively concentrated in one person or a small group.

“When you concentrate the entire flow of information on one person or a very small group of people, at some point they burn out. You simply do not have the physical and psychological capacity to process all of it,” the leader of Movement 21 said.

As an example, she pointed to the government of Zhan Videnov, during which, in her view, too many processes went through the prime minister.

Comment on the presidential vote

During the conversation, Doncheva also commented on the results of the first round of the presidential election. According to her, the democratic community mobilized strongly, but the result showed its limited influence outside Sofia.

She noted that people in small towns and villages and agricultural producers have a different view of economic relations from that of the urban public in the capital.

Doncheva said that Andrey Gyurov and Krum Zarkov had not been good candidates for the democratic community. In her words, if this is the only option for putting forward candidates, the chances of reaching a consensus political formula are limited.

Sources: bntnews.bg