Burudzhieva: I see tension, but I don’t see reforms

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Tatyana Burudzhieva, VMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov, and musician and former MP Stoyan Mihalev appeared together on the television podcast of the BNT programme „The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“. The discussion focused on political tensions, the 2027 budget and the lack of visible reforms.

„I see tension, but I don’t see reforms,“ said Tatyana Burudzhieva. In her words, the changes should begin with the state administration by cutting unnecessary agencies at regional and national level, rather than by closing vacant positions and making internal reshuffles.

Burudzhieva described the 2027 budget as risky and compared it to „a truck travelling downhill“. According to her, economic policy must have a clear goal regarding what will be stimulated, so that the economy can support the state. She also emphasised the need for stronger government policy in agriculture and the export of Bulgarian products.

Krasimir Karakachanov said that the government was not carrying out reforms, but was instead fuelling tensions by reducing funding for the most vulnerable groups. „Reforms do not begin by cutting funds for the most vulnerable,“ he said during the discussion. He identified limiting spending on MPs’ salaries, ministers’ pay and management boards as a possible first step.

Karakachanov also commented on relations between the state, Bulgarian producers and retail chains. In his words, before taking action against the major chains, domestic production must be secured and Bulgarian goods must be given better access to the market.

Stoyan Mihalev said that reforms are usually carried out during the first year of a government’s term, while, in his view, seven months had already passed. The discussion also addressed communication between the government and society, as well as whether the announced changes were being turned into real action.