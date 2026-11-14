Haralan Aleksandrov: Bulgarians cut healthcare spending first

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When funds are scarce, Bulgarians first cut spending on healthcare and dental services, while investments in their children’s education are maintained almost until the very end. Households find it hardest to give up their real estate. This was stated by anthropologist Haralan Aleksandrov on the program “Ofanziva with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, when incomes shrink, people begin to assess which expenses can be eliminated or postponed. Among the first items to be cut are holidays, visits to restaurants and cultural activities.

“One of the things researchers like me do is find out what people give up first when they start becoming poorer,” Aleksandrov said.

The anthropologist recalled the widespread impoverishment in Bulgaria during the 1990s and drew a parallel with current economic and geopolitical developments. In his view, there are indications that a new period of impoverishment is beginning.

Aleksandrov described the loss of what people have already achieved as particularly difficult for them. He emphasized that impoverishment affects not only their financial situation, but can also lead to a loss of status, prestige and a sense of identity.

“The process of becoming impoverished is much more traumatic than enduring poverty,” he pointed out.

The discussion also addressed insecure employment. Aleksandrov used the term “precariat” to describe people without stable jobs, who often work on projects or without employment contracts. According to him, during a period of economic growth, this flexibility may be perceived as freedom, but when the economy declines, it becomes a source of insecurity.

In his words, the rapid depletion of resources can intensify anxiety and lead to socially conditioned anxiety and depressive symptoms. Aleksandrov clarified that in this context he was not necessarily referring to mental illness, but to a reaction to accumulated life and financial worries.

Sources: nova.bg