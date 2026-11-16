Karbovski and Dachkov on Tsanov’s video: DB attack against SANS and Bulgaria’s position on Skopje VIDEO

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Martin Karbovski and Yavor Dachkov dedicated their political programme on November 15 to the scandal surrounding Iva Mikhailova, claims of pressure from the State Agency for National Security (SANS), prices at the Kaufland retail chain, and Bulgarians’ attitudes towards international conflicts.

Karbovski announced legal action over claims about SANS

Karbovski rejected claims that he had worked for SANS in connection with his interview with Iva Mikhailova. He said that publications and comments were already being collected, and that lawsuits could be filed against their authors.

“Karbovski works for SANS” is the statement that you will have to prove in court,” Martin Karbovski said.

According to him, Iva Mikhailova did not speak only with him, but gave a total of four or five interviews. Among them, Karbovski mentioned a conversation with journalist Ivo Nikodimov on Bulgarian National Television and an appearance on Bulgaria ON AIR.

The two hosts criticised vlogger Stanislav Tsanov over an audio recording made after Mikhailova refused to give him an interview. Karbovski claimed that the recording had been technically cut and processed using artificial intelligence.

“To record a person who refuses to give you an interview and, without their knowledge, release it and punish them in this way for not giving you an interview — this girl is currently being punished by journalists,” Karbovski said.

Yavor Dachkov described the case as a coordinated political operation by “Democratic Bulgaria” and Stanislav Tsanov. According to him, the aim was to put pressure on the leadership of the counterintelligence service and on Bulgaria’s position towards Skopje. Dachkov linked this thesis to the participation of MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov in Tsanov’s video, as well as to a subsequent request by Elisaveta Belobradova for the resignation of SANS Chairman Plamen Tonchev.

Prices at Kaufland and the comparison with Germany

The second main topic concerned the fines imposed on Kaufland by the Commission for Protection of Competition. The hosts also discussed the public warning by the company’s executive director, Mihail Petrov, about possible consequences for employees and creditors in the event of serious problems for the chain.

The programme presented a comparison of prices for identical products at Kaufland stores near Frankfurt and in Sofia. Coffee beans were listed at a price of 6.50 euros in Germany, compared with 13 euros in Bulgaria. Adapted baby formula costs 14.95 euros near Frankfurt and 25.56 euros in Sofia, while a jar of chocolate spread costs 3.99 and 5.01 euros, respectively.

Dachkov also presented a calculation for a consumer basket of 50 products in eight countries. According to the data, the basket costs 115.92 euros in Germany and 187.80 euros in Bulgaria, or 71.88 euros more in Bulgaria. The comparison also included Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia and Moldova.

Political attitudes and international issues

At the end of the programme, Dachkov commented on a Globsec survey conducted in 14 countries. According to the data presented, more than half of Bulgarians believe that Europe and the US provoked the war in Ukraine. Russia was identified as a strategic partner by 51% of respondents, while Germany received 40%, China 25%, and the US 24%.

According to the results presented, 38% of Bulgarians view Russia as a threat to national security, while 47% identify the US as such. Attitudes towards artificial intelligence were also discussed — 83% expect it to destroy more jobs than it will create, while 58% forecast greater instability in the world.

Sources: youtube.com, glasove.com