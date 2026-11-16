You’re Feeding the Dogs That Will Devour You!

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

At the moment, there are several inexplicable things we have to put up with.

First – why does the state tolerate the state media, which are an absolute propaganda cliché, in their current form? I said state media! Nobody wants to pay their taxes only to be served cheap propaganda presented in a stupid—but irritating, nonetheless—way. I am certain of that. The selection of guests, topics and personalities appearing on radio and television contains not even a hint of reflecting public opinion. Inviting around twenty people you can nod to in friendly agreement with is not a broad debate. Your guests are a small, tightly knit NGO-style minority that has been barking the same things for years. The excuse that people have lost faith in the media and no longer attach any importance to them is unacceptable, because, as I said, these media outlets are funded with taxpayers’ money. You pay!

Second – why does money continue to be poured into NGOs? State money! Your money, for heaven’s sake! Why is there direct state funding—grants, budgets or earmarked funds allocated by ministries, state-owned enterprises or municipalities to carry out specific social, cultural, educational or other activities? If you have money but no one to do the work for you, hire people. Create structures that answer to you, not to someone else headquartered outside Bulgaria. After all, we are a state!

And what about European and public funds? A large portion of NGO funding comes from the European Union or other international programmes, which are often managed, co-financed or distributed through national state authorities. You may be distributing it nicely, but remember that you are feeding a dog that will soon not only bite you, but devour you whole.

Third – why can some gang of around twenty people walk around Sofia, scream that “This is not Moscow,” and play fascist Ukrainian songs under the windows of the Presidency and the Council of Ministers without being disturbed? Is this because of some warped sense of democratic freedom? Not only are they left undisturbed, but they are also protected by the police? What kind of schizophrenia is this?

Fourth – why do we allow foreign organisations and foundations to enter schools and rewrite the textbooks? The state has an entire Ministry of Education with thousands of bureaucrats, yet it allows external “experts” to decide what history our children should learn and what values should be poured into their heads. We pay taxes for public education, only to end up with a curriculum moulded to a foreign template while institutions shrug their shoulders and hide behind words such as “modernisation” and “European practices”. And money, money, money…

Does anyone have an explanation? Is four not enough? Or are we training for something that, in the near future, could be called a para-state?