The SJC Is Not the Next Stop in a Political Career

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Hristo BORISOV

From Boyko Borissov's cabinets to the governments of Kiril Petkov, Galab Donev, Nikolay Denkov and Andrey Gyurov, political appointments are part of the biographies of candidates for the judicial governance body.

Ministers, deputy ministers, MPs and members of political cabinets should not move directly from political power to the Supreme Judicial Council. The election of a new composition must draw a clear line against turning this body into the next stage of someone's political career.

Once you choose politics, you also accept responsibility for that choice. Working in a government team follows the governing line of the prime minister and the minister responsible for the relevant portfolio, while holding a political post is based on their trust. This is part of the structure of the executive branch, but moving to the SJC requires convincing guarantees of distance from previous political commitments.

Participation in political cabinets is particularly significant. It entails working in the minister's immediate team, taking part in implementing the minister's policies and maintaining relations based on political trust. Dismissal from office does not erase this part of one's biography. Nor is it erased by a subsequent nomination accompanied by promises of independence.

In the current procedure, this discussion involves specific names.

Andrey Yankulov is a former prosecutor and attorney. From August to November 2014, he was deputy minister of the interior in the caretaker government of Georgi Bliznashki. From November 2014 to February 22, 2016, he was deputy minister of justice in Boyko Borissov's second government, initially under Hristo Ivanov and subsequently, for a period, under Ekaterina Zaharieva. In 2026, he is caretaker deputy prime minister and minister of justice under Andrey Gyurov. This represents repeated participation in the executive branch, including in the “Borissov II” cabinet.

Emil Dechev is a judge who was appointed deputy minister of justice on January 27, 2022, under Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, as part of Nadezhda Yordanova's team. He remained in the post in Galab Donev's two caretaker governments under Minister Krum Zarkov, and subsequently under Nikolay Denkov, as part of Atanas Slavov's team, until April 2024. In 2026, he is caretaker minister of the interior under Andrey Gyurov. His biography includes consecutive appointments in several governments.

Tanya Radulovska-Madamzhieva is an attorney and a former judge. In 2026, she is deputy minister of justice in Andrey Gyurov's caretaker government, as part of Andrey Yankulov's team. In her case too, this concerns very recent participation in the executive branch.

Vasil Pandov is a lawyer and university lecturer, and a former MP from “We Continue the Change.” In 2022, he was head of the political cabinet of Health Minister Asena Serbezova in Kiril Petkov's government. His political biography includes both leading a ministerial political cabinet and serving as an MP.

Veselin Vuchkov is a professor of criminal procedure. From 2009 to 2013, he was deputy minister of the interior in Boyko Borissov's first government, under Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov. He was subsequently an MP from GERB in the 42nd and 43rd National Assemblies, and from November 7, 2014, to March 11, 2015, he served as minister of the interior in Boyko Borissov's second government. His political positions date further back in time, and this difference must be taken into account.

Thus, five of the seven candidates supported by MPs from We Continue the Change have had direct involvement in the executive or legislative branches. MPs from “Democratic Bulgaria” support three of the same candidates—Yankulov, Dechev and Radulovska-Madamzhieva—who took part in the caretaker government in 2026.

Tsveta Rangelova, supported by an MP from “Revival,” also has a direct party and parliamentary biography as a former MP from that political formation. The standard of distance from political power must apply to her as well.

Against this backdrop, the debate on the secondment of magistrates also deserves attention. Vasil Pandov raises the issue of the risk of dependency under this mechanism and proposes restrictions. The same level of scrutiny regarding the method of appointment and the trust of the appointing authority should also be applied when assessing his own work in a political cabinet.

Long-term secondments must be discussed using clear criteria and concrete decisions. But candidates with multiple appointments as ministers and deputy ministers owe an equally clear answer: what guarantees do they offer that the political trust on which they built their careers in government will not turn into an expectation of loyalty within the SJC?

The parliamentary quota is not a party quota. MPs' right to nominate and elect does not give them the right to exert subsequent influence over those elected. Proximity to a party leadership, parliamentary group or influential MPs cannot replace evidence of independence. There are no reserved seats in the SJC for those in government, the opposition or self-proclaimed reformers.

There is no “good” political dependency. Proximity to one party cannot be grounds for distrust, while proximity to another is presented as a guarantee of reform. If we allow such an exception, every subsequent political formation will demand its own.

Among the nominees of “Progressive Bulgaria” are judges, attorneys, scholars and university lecturers with careers in the justice system and legal scholarship. It is precisely their professional path, integrity and concrete solutions to the system's problems that must guide the selection. These candidates too are owed the same strict scrutiny. Parliament must find and nominate those who are worthy, rather than parties sending their own.

The justice system needs painful reforms, functioning competitive examinations, timely evaluations and fair personnel decisions. If the SJC becomes an extension of political cabinets and parliamentary confrontations, these tasks risk once again giving way to party deals, personal ambitions and yet another political or PR campaign.

The SJC is not a refuge after a completed term in office. It is not a springboard to the next post. It is not a place where political influence can be dressed up as judicial reform.

Society expects justice. To defend it, the judicial governance body must be convincingly independent of those who elected it.