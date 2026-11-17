From the Facebook profile of economist Lyuboslav Kostov

“Stop, because we are very big, and if you continue, the collapse of KTB will seem like a summer breeze to you.” What kind of corporate arrogance is that? And then he modestly added that they were merely little bees, buzzing away while the state sat there with a flyswatter.

Can you picture it? A bee with billions in turnover. A bee twisting the arms of Bulgarian producers over a “shelf fee,” an “entrance fee” and a “good morning fee.” A bee importing tomatoes and milk from abroad in order to suffocate domestic agriculture, and then selling to Bulgarians—who have the lowest incomes in the EU—at prices that even a German pensioner would raise an eyebrow at. In La Fontaine’s fable, the grasshopper at least sang all summer without threatening the ant with economic apocalypse when the winter of the bills arrived.

To compare a regulator’s fine for unfair commercial practices with the collapse of KTB, the greatest financial wound in our recent history, is not simply a bad idea. It is cynicism. It is the classic “too big to fail” syndrome, translated into the language of neighbourhood racketeering: “We hold the bread and the knife, so don’t touch the knife, or we’ll take away your bread.”

In modern capitalism, monopolies and oligopolies always try to present themselves as charitable organisations as soon as someone asks them to account for themselves. When they make millions and funnel them to their headquarters abroad, they are “the invisible hand of the free market.” When they are caught breaking the rules and the Commission for Protection of Competition does its job, they suddenly become “the people with the food,” without whom the sun will not rise over the Balkans.

Dear “little bees,” do not mistake the patience of Bulgarian consumers for helplessness. And do not scare the state with apocalyptic warnings.

Because Bulgaria has hundreds of small producers, dairies, greenhouses and farms that do not buzz around at conferences, but get up at 4 a.m. to produce real food. And if tomorrow a chain decides to leave because it does not want to follow the rules, the market vacuum will not bring an ice age. It will bring air. Air for Bulgarian production, for short supply chains, for neighbourhood shops and for normal competition, in which quality wins—not the one with the biggest stick.

Bulgaria is not a colony!”