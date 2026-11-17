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Yonca Verdiolu Şık was surprised when police officers appeared at her doorstep last Wednesday evening to take her in for questioning. According to her lawyer, the charges concern political and military espionage. But judging by the interrogation records, later circulated by pro-government media, she was not asked any specific questions about the alleged espionage. Instead, the prosecutor’s office focused on the activities of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, where Verdiolu Şık has worked as a project coordinator for 18 years.

Born and raised in Germany, Verdiolu Şık has spent years implementing projects for the foundation aimed at protecting democracy, women’s rights, the rights of minorities and those belonging to the LGBT community. The money transfers from the foundation to her personal bank account were also the subject of the questioning. In addition, Verdiolu Şık learned that she had been banned from leaving the country.

A wave of indignation

Although she was released under certain conditions, her arrest sparked outrage among government critics. The reason is that she is the wife of journalist and MP Ahmet Şık, who is a member of the opposition Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP). Şık is one of the authorities’ most fierce critics. Recently, he has been focusing heavily on a scandal involving the alleged personal enrichment of politicians from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and their associates. For the opposition, the connection is clear: since Ahmet Şık enjoys parliamentary immunity, the judiciary is applying pressure on him through his wife. He reacted very sharply:

“If you deprive a country of the rule of law, what remains is no longer a state but a gang,” Ahmet Şık wrote. The similarity to a thought expressed nearly 1,600 years ago by the late antique philosopher and cleric Augustine is striking: “What, then, are states, when justice is absent, but large gangs of robbers?”.

Espionage charges: a tool against critics?

The case of Yonca Verdiolu Şık is not an exception. Especially since the attempted coup ten years ago, espionage charges have been brought against a wide range of groups: journalists, opposition figures and human rights defenders, as well as employees of foreign diplomatic missions and Western institutions.

Espionage charges, which attract considerable public attention, often end — years later — either in acquittals or in convictions for other crimes. In many cases, however, they have a common, oppressive effect: the investigation itself can lead to prolonged pre-trial detention, reputational damage and social isolation. Sometimes such cases also trigger diplomatic scandals.

In 2015–2016, journalists Can Dündar, who has since been living in exile in Berlin, and Erdem Gül were charged with political and military espionage after publishing reports on arms shipments from Turkey to Syria. In 2017, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan labelled Deniz Yücel, then a reporter for the German newspaper “Die Welt”, an “agent”. The case caused a serious diplomatic crisis between Berlin and Ankara.

Subsequently, espionage charges were brought against an employee of the US Consulate General, American pastor Andrew Brunson and a lawyer who had acted as legal counsel to the German embassy. The lawyer’s research into procedures for granting asylum in Germany became the basis for espionage charges. Businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala was also investigated for espionage. More recently, espionage charges have been brought against former Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, as well as against a number of prominent journalists.

“Hostage diplomacy”

Dr Hakan Taş, an expert on Turkey at the GIGA Institute in Hamburg, has observed the increasing frequency of such cases for years. On the one hand, Turkey has the right to defend itself against foreign intelligence services. On the other hand, it has long been common in Turkey for opposition figures to face criminal proceedings on security-related charges. “What foreigners or employees of foreign institutions have been subjected to in recent years is a continuation of this trend,” Taş told DW.

Espionage charges must be viewed in a broader context. For years, media outlets and non-governmental organisations critical of the government have been subjected to investigations, legal proceedings and other state-imposed sanctions. In addition, the ruling AKP is seeking to counter alleged foreign influence through the so-called “Agents Law”.

According to Taş, these espionage cases serve functions in both domestic and foreign policy. Domestically, the message is clear: “Contact with a foreign institution, receiving foreign funding or even receiving an ordinary salary may one day become part of the evidence in an investigation. Especially when it comes to opposition figures or civil society organisations, such issues can be presented as matters concerning security”.

At the same time, these actions serve to set boundaries for other countries or to advance Turkey’s own interests. It is striking that such conflicts have repeatedly escalated during periods of heightened foreign-policy tensions — for example, following Western criticism of the treatment of the opposition after the attempted coup, disputes over arms deliveries in the context of Turkey’s military operations in Syria, or criticism related to the removal of elected mayors from office.

In cases involving prominent and important individuals, negotiations may even take place. In foreign policy, there is a term for this — it is called “hostage diplomacy”. The most striking example is the case of American pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara offered to exchange with Washington for Fethullah Gülen — the Turkish preacher living in the United States whom the Turkish government holds responsible for the attempted coup. German journalist Deniz Yücel was also described as a “hostage” by Germany’s then Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Taş points out, however, that this suspicious attitude towards Western institutions did not begin under Erdoğan’s rule. As early as the beginning of the 2000s, representatives of German foundations in Turkey were taken to court on suspicion that German intelligence services were using the foundations as fronts and were interested in Turkey’s gold deposits.

“The process is the punishment”

In known cases, convictions for espionage are rare. This comes as no surprise to Taş, because according to the well-known concept introduced by American legal scholar Malcolm Feeley, “the process is the punishment” — that is, the legal proceedings themselves constitute the punishment.

The case of philanthropist and human rights activist Osman Kavala illustrates the possibilities of this type of punishment: a number of cases were brought against him, in some of which he was acquitted, while in others he was held for the maximum period permitted under the law. In March 2020, he was again remanded in custody — this time on espionage charges under Article 328 of Turkey’s Criminal Code. Two years later, he was acquitted of this charge as well. “But because of that charge, he still spent two years in prison,” Hakan Taş adds.

Source: www.dw.com