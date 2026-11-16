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Following seven attacks on cargo ships last month off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria - NATO member states, the US-led military alliance announced that it would deploy maritime surveillance patrol aircraft, radars and drones to strengthen its eastern flank in the Black Sea, Reuters reports.

Three days later - on October 23, another ship was hit just outside Romanian territorial waters. And last week, a Greek container ship was sunk by naval drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

The incessant attacks show how the escalating naval war between Russia and Ukraine is becoming an increasingly serious challenge for NATO in the Black Sea, putting regional member states such as Romania and Bulgaria at risk.

Military analysts said they had almost no doubt that the attacks were Russian. According to maritime security company Ambrey, the naval drone filmed in footage of the latest attack resembles a Russian model.

"In my view, this unquestionably represents an escalation," said Sidharth Kaushal, a senior research fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Russia denies carrying out drone attacks against Ukraine’s neighbours and claims that European governments are the ones escalating the war in Ukraine by providing military aid.

Analyst: Russia is testing the "red lines"

Many of the ships hit in October were anchored near a key Romanian channel used by Ukraine for exports, or were sailing to or from it. One of the ships was in Romanian territorial waters, while another eight were in the exclusive economic zone of Romania or Bulgaria.

Yulia Yuzha, director of the Black Sea programme at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said that in its attacks, Russia was taking into account the West’s reluctance to allow an escalation.

"This is about testing these red lines, in the full knowledge that we will do everything possible to take the most limited measures possible," Yuzha said, drawing a parallel with Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace in recent years.

A NATO representative said that Russian actions aimed at deterring Alliance members from supporting Ukraine represented a serious security threat. He stressed that the Alliance’s commitment to defending all its members, including those in the Black Sea region, was "unwavering".

The representative said there was a clear need for cost-effective counter-drone measures, but added that the Alliance had already committed to investing more than $40 billion in such capabilities over the next five years.

The Black Sea is a key maritime route

For Romania, the Black Sea is a crucial maritime route for trade and the location of the Neptun Deep offshore project. It is expected to make the country the European Union’s largest gas producer next year. In August, a naval drone approached the Neptun Deep gas project.

Bucharest accused Russia of carrying out "systematic" attacks on civilian ships, but refrained from identifying the perpetrator of individual attacks, citing the need for forensic evidence. Sofia has not accused Russia, but said that some of the attacks appeared to serve its interests.

The attacks are taking place as Washington reassesses its military presence in Europe because of its focus on China. Last year, the United States withdrew 1,000 troops from Romania.

"This is a moment in transatlantic relations that Putin will probably want to exploit," a senior Romanian official said. "The EU and NATO’s attention is important, and at the moment their forces are concentrated in the north and in the Baltic states".

NATO has strengthened its "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltic states and Poland, but Yuzha said that the Alliance had not done the same in Romania, despite Bucharest’s requests.

"Brussels and Washington still appear not to have decided whether the Black Sea as a whole falls within the scope of NATO’s commitment".

The Romanian representative stressed the country’s acute need for interceptor missiles for air defence systems and radar systems to counter the threats.

Yuzha said that the limited availability of inexpensive drone-interception capabilities, further exacerbated by the war in Iran, was a major problem for the West.

Nearly 400 ships hit over the past year

The sharp increase in attacks on shipping in the Black Sea has paralysed a major grain and oil export route used by Russia and Ukraine.

The two sides hit a total of 317 commercial and other vessels in the Black and Azov seas between May and October - more than four times the 74 ships attacked during the previous six months. The figures come from Tomasz Alexa, a senior analyst at Ambrey Analytics.

The intensity of the attacks has changed in the run-up to the fifth anniversary of Russia’s invasion in February.

Ukraine carried out 137 attacks on ships in the third quarter, compared with 92 Russian attacks. In October, however, Russia hit 38 vessels, compared with five Ukrainian attacks, Ambrey reports.

Grain exports from Ukraine and Russia plummet

Ports have come under intense attack, while exports have fallen dramatically, forcing Russia and Ukraine to seek alternative export routes.

In September, Russia exported just 0.3 million tonnes of grain through the Black and Azov seas, compared with 4.74 million tonnes during the same month last year, according to Russian export data.

At the end of July, Ukraine halted operations at its Black Sea ports because of Russian attacks. This forced it to redirect cargo to river ports on the Danube, and from there through Romania’s Sulina Canal and south through the Romanian part of the Black Sea.

Even with the use of this alternative route, grain exports from Ukrainian ports fell to 0.81 million tonnes in September, compared with 2.1 million tonnes during the same month last year, government data shows.

Reducing these volumes remains Russia’s main objective, while testing NATO’s response is a secondary goal, said Andriy Ryzhenko, a naval analyst and former senior Ukrainian naval officer.

Zelensky warns of a food crisis

Last week’s attack occurred as the defence ministers and chiefs of the armed forces of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey - also a NATO member state with access to the Black Sea - met in Sofia to discuss the situation.

Turkey’s defence minister, whose country is awaiting a response from Moscow and Kyiv to its proposal for a limited maritime truce, used the meeting to warn Russia and Ukraine against launching further attacks.

Turkey controls the passage of warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles under the Montreux Convention.

Several countries, including Egypt, Turkey and India, are calling for a maritime truce to prevent the consequences of disruptions to shipping at a time when global fuel and grain prices have risen sharply.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that international support for a limited truce was growing.

Russia, however, rejected the idea of a limited maritime truce, arguing that it would provide temporary relief for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a dire warning.

"Everyone is talking about diesel fuel and forgetting about grain. In a month or two, everyone will start talking about an agricultural crisis," he stressed last month.

Source: news.bg