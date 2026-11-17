FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The upcoming meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States could strengthen global stability and provide a new political impetus to relations between Beijing, Moscow and Washington. This was reported by the Chinese newspaper Global Times in an editorial.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are planning to hold talks in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. If it goes ahead as planned, this will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the three countries in this format.

Beijing sees an opportunity for strategic stability

Global Times described the talks as an opportunity to strengthen mutual strategic trust. “The meeting will send a strong political signal to the international community regarding the stability of relations between major powers and will help boost global confidence in development,” the editorial said.

The publication links the potential rapprochement not only to bilateral relations but also to broader issues such as world peace, regional conflicts, energy and food security, global supply chains and rules for artificial intelligence. China, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

According to the Chinese newspaper, coordination among the three powers could disprove the notion that major powers are inevitably destined for confrontation. Global Times stressed that the meeting would not resolve all international problems, but could open the way to a more sustainable dialogue.

Arms control and the war in Ukraine

The upcoming talks will take place against a backdrop of tensions on several key issues. The White House said that Donald Trump would discuss nuclear weapons control with Putin and Xi Jinping. The last treaty between the United States and Russia limiting their nuclear arsenals expired in February, while Washington is insisting that any potential new agreement should also include China.

Trump also said that he intended to raise the issue of the war in Ukraine. Earlier, a US official indicated that the topic could be avoided, highlighting a discrepancy in the publicly stated expectations regarding the agenda.

The Kremlin described the meeting as an event with a major impact on international relations. At the same time, analysts quoted by the Associated Press warned that it could have greater symbolic than practical significance, as the interests of the three countries remain different and no pre-agreed agreement is expected.

Sources: globaltimes.cn, apnews.com, themoscowtimes.com