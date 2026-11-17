The introduction of the euro should mean the same rules for all state institutions. But the proposed amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act raise an interesting question: is this simply a matter of currency conversion, or a deliberate increase in the financial thresholds on which the powers of the Minister of Defence, the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly depend?

On 4 November 2026, the Council of Ministers approved a draft law amending and supplementing the Defence and Armed Forces Act. The planned changes include updating the thresholds for investment projects for the acquisition of defence equipment, as well as amendments to the administrative penalty provisions.

Particular attention should be paid to the financial amounts that determine which state authority approves rearmament projects.

What do the current provisions stipulate?

Article 16 – The National Assembly:

7a. (new - SG, No. 16 of 2010, effective from 26 February 2010, amended - SG, No. 100 of 2025, effective from 1 January 2026) adopts by resolution programmes and/or investment expenditure projects for the acquisition of defence products for the needs of the armed forces, when the value of each project exceeds BGN 100 million, upon a proposal by the Council of Ministers;

Article 22 – The Council of Ministers:

11a. (new - SG, No. 16 of 2010, effective from 26 February 2010, amended - SG, No. 100 of 2025, effective from 1 January 2026) adopts by resolution programmes and/or investment expenditure projects for the acquisition of defence products for the needs of the armed forces, when the value of each project is between BGN 50 million and BGN 100 million;

Article 26 – The Minister of Defence:

31a. (new - SG, No. 16 of 2010, effective from 26 February 2010, amended - SG, No. 100 of 2025, effective from 1 January 2026) approves programmes and/or investment expenditure projects for the acquisition of defence products for the needs of the armed forces, when the value of each project does not exceed BGN 50 million;

Article 27 – Powers of the Minister of Defence:

8a. (new - SG, No. 16 of 2010, effective from 26 February 2010, amended - SG, No. 100 of 2025, effective from 1 January 2026) programmes and/or investment expenditure projects for the acquisition of defence products for the needs of the armed forces, when the value of each project exceeds BGN 50 million;

Currency conversion or updating of the financial thresholds?

The Euro Introduction Act regulates the automatic conversion of amounts in the applicable legal instruments. Under Article 11, amounts in leva are deemed to be amounts in euros after applying the official exchange rate and the rounding rules. Article 12 provides for conversion by dividing the amount in leva by the full value of the fixed exchange rate of BGN 1.95583 to one euro.

However, this does not mean that the National Assembly has no right to change the financial thresholds through a new law. On the contrary – after the introduction of the euro, the legislature may update the amounts when there are grounds to do so. The issue is that the changes must be clearly justified and must not be presented solely as a technical currency conversion. With a purely mathematical recalculation, BGN 100 million is equivalent to approximately EUR 51.13 million, while BGN 50 million is equivalent to around EUR 25.56 million. If the thresholds are set at EUR 100 million and EUR 50 million respectively, this would mean a substantial increase in the financial limits.

But there is another explanation that deserves attention.

Defence equipment is acquired through complex and often long-term contracts. These involve inflation indices, changes in production costs, deliveries and increases in the price of products during the period between contracting and their actual production. The international defence products market is also highly dynamic.

Therefore, updating the thresholds may be justified by the need for greater flexibility when making rearmament decisions. In practice, this would increase the Council of Ministers’ ability to approve investment projects within a higher financial range without requiring a decision by the National Assembly for each one. The limit of the Minister of Defence’s powers would be changed in a similar manner. This is not necessarily an incorrect decision. But it must be explained.

Where are the arguments?

When changing financial thresholds of this kind, solid legal and economic grounds are necessary. It would be useful to specify the expected rearmament costs, the impact of inflation on military contracts and the practices of other European Union member states.

It is also necessary to assess the budgetary impact and seek the position of the Ministry of Finance.

This is not merely a matter of changing the currency. It concerns the distribution of powers between the Minister of Defence, the Council of Ministers and Parliament, as well as the way oversight is exercised over billion-euro defence investments.

Therefore, the question is not whether the Ministry of Defence has the right to update the financial thresholds. Such a right exists under the relevant legislative procedure. The question is whether the proposed amounts are economically justified, how they will affect oversight and why precisely these limits have been chosen.

The euro should be neither a formal justification for changing statutory amounts nor an obstacle to the reasonable updating of the rules. But when the financial thresholds for acquiring defence equipment are changed, the public and Parliament must know not only what is being changed, but also why.

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Government approves Agreement between Bulgaria and Italy on the acquisition of military transport vehicles for the Bulgarian Army (from 11 November)

The Council of Ministers approved an Agreement between the ministries of defence of Bulgaria and Italy on the acquisition of military road vehicles for the Bulgarian Army and authorised the Minister of Defence to sign it.

The Agreement establishes the framework for bilateral cooperation and is a step towards concluding a subsequent acquisition agreement. Through it, Bulgaria declares its intention to acquire up to 1,040 military road vehicles at a total value of up to EUR 410,000,000.

The government also approved an investment expenditure project entitled „Development of transport support capabilities for the armed forces“, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval. The project envisages that the acquisition of the vehicles will take place in two stages.

The first stage, from 2027 to 2030, envisages the delivery of up to 700 vehicles, as well as the provision of related training, technical maintenance and spare parts. The required financial resources amount to up to EUR 290,000,000, provided through the SAFE financial instrument.

The second stage, by the end of 2032, envisages the acquisition of the remaining vehicles, bringing the total to 1,040 military road vehicles. Its implementation will require financing of up to EUR 120,000,000.

The implementation of the project will improve transport support in carrying out the tasks under the three missions of the armed forces. The capabilities for transporting weapons, equipment and materiel will be enhanced, as will the operational readiness of the Bulgarian Army.

The project also provides opportunities for long-term industrial cooperation, including the assembly of part of the equipment in Bulgaria with the participation of the national industry.

By BTA