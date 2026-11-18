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David Gonzalez is a 29-year-old man from Havana. Every week, his home turns into a party venue: friends set up the bar and provide sound equipment. To cover the costs, David charges an entrance fee of 50 cents per person.

“We want to show that, despite all the difficulties, it is still possible to create something beautiful here in Cuba,” he says in an ARD report from the Cuban capital.

"Let's not let them take our youth away from us!"

The energy crisis has Cuba in an iron grip. Since US President Donald Trump blocked oil deliveries to the country, supplies—which were already strained—have deteriorated dramatically. As a result, cinemas, theatres and cultural centres have been forced to close.

But at David's, literary readings, concerts and political debates continue. “People come here to be happy. And I often say that this may be the best way to engage in politics in Cuba," he says.

His generation refuses to resign itself to the hardships of everyday life. The secret behind the fact that everything at David's continues to function—despite the energy crisis—lies one floor below: a ten-kilowatt-hour electricity generator from Spain. It powers the refrigerator and the sound system, making film nights possible when the public power supply can barely be relied upon anymore.

“If we have electricity regularly for 20 hours a week, that's an absolute luxury,” David says. The party at his place is gaining momentum. Generation Z dances to the sound of Queen. For a few hours, people forget the crisis, escape from everyday life and feel free. And that is precisely what matters most to them, ARD notes.

No Fuel—No Work

But outside, the problems are simply everywhere. Alexis Nueva faces them every day. Driving a small electric truck, he collects rubbish from the streets of Havana. In many places, waste piles up by the roadside because the municipal waste collection service also lacks sufficient fuel.

His colleague Michel explains that in the heat, the rubbish decomposes and attracts pests. Alexis used to be a bus driver, but lost his job because of the fuel shortage. He later found work with Yasiel Hernandez Roman, a small-business owner who came up with the idea for this alternative household waste collection service. The state covers part of the cleaning costs, while the remainder is paid by private individuals or hotels.