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At talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the war in Ukraine, Russian representatives presented a document containing sweeping demands, The New York Times reported. Dated November 10, the document calls for an end to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine and for NATO troops and bases to withdraw to their positions as of 1997.

Why 1997?

The year named by Russia in the document in question is not accidental: the Kremlin is referring to the state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) before its first eastward expansion. In 1997, the alliance had 16 member states. Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary had already been invited to join, but officially became part of the defense alliance only two years later. In the following years, more countries from Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe joined the Alliance, and more recently – countries from Scandinavia as well. Today, NATO brings together 32 member states from Europe and North America.

According to the information available, Russia is not explicitly calling for the Central and Eastern European countries to leave NATO, but is primarily demanding an end to the Alliance’s military presence in these countries.

What would be the consequences of a NATO withdrawal?

The withdrawal of NATO troops and the removal of bases in member states that joined after 1997 would significantly weaken their defense capabilities. Since 2004, NATO allies, including the German armed forces (the Bundeswehr), have been patrolling the airspace over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. As the Baltic states do not have their own fighter aircraft to monitor their airspace independently, NATO carries out this task. From 2026, this mission will become part of an even broader air defense presence. In addition, the creation of the so-called “Lithuanian Brigade” of the Bundeswehr – which is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027 – would have to be halted.

Meanwhile, Romania is expanding Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, located near Constanța on the Black Sea coast. Once the project is completed, it will become NATO’s largest air base in Europe – covering an area even larger than the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to establish new security rules in this part of the world by bypassing Poland and Europe,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told TVP World. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev described a possible NATO withdrawal as “unthinkable and unrealistic.” He added that no country should be forced through external pressure to change its decision to join a given alliance.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also rejected the idea that Russia should have any role in changing Europe’s security order: “There is nothing for us to discuss with Russia regarding the European security order; it is functioning well.”

This categorical rejection by the governments of NATO’s eastern member states reveals a deeper concern on the Alliance’s eastern flank – the fear that an agreement between Washington and Moscow could turn their own security into a bargaining chip.

Why is the obligation to provide assistance not enough?