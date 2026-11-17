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In the article „Current Disputes and Confrontations on Certain Important Issues of Bulgaria’s Foreign Policy“ I expressed the opinion that, given the forthcoming (at that time) presidential elections, it was important „to avoid a slide towards extreme foreign-policy positions on the part of individual parties and candidates, which would further diminish the quality of the debates and reduce the country’s international standing.“

As of today, when the presidential election in our country is already history, I would state with great regret that the above consideration has not only proved valid, but has shown just how far the part of the Bulgarian political elite corrupted by comprador and ideological motivations can go.

In addition to the above: with one or two minor exceptions, Bulgaria’s foreign policy was unjustifiably reduced to its attitude towards the war in Ukraine, important as this issue may be for our national security and interests. Thus, in the eyes of domestic and foreign observers, Bulgarian foreign policy came to be seen as predominantly reactive, lacking in ideas and limited in scope.

I am not claiming that an election campaign, even when it is for President of the Republic, should include a detailed review of foreign policy, but it could at least be presented in a concise form, with selected apt examples, as a proactive and comprehensive vision bringing together national interests, national dignity, sovereign equality, democratic values, strategic priorities and other important areas. In all fairness, in my view, such an overall picture emerges in President Ms Yotova’s speech before the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, an outstanding speech compared with our previous appearances at the same forum. Ultimately, however, against this backdrop, the absence of substantive and high-quality foreign-policy discussions during the election campaign became even more apparent.

In this text, on the one hand, I would like to point out where the increasingly extreme attacks during the campaign by opposition political leaders and analysts along the „East (Russia) – West“ axis and regarding the „real danger of Bulgaria’s strategic reorientation“ (!?) lead; and, on the other hand, what the overly restrained assessment of the use of force by global powers on the international stage means, specifically the weak government communication response—which undermines national dignity—to the incidents involving attacked commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

On the first issue, I would like to cite the following statements by opposition figures and analysts: „The question facing Bulgaria in these elections (the presidential elections) is: Russia or the West,“ followed the next day by the exclamation: „Bulgaria must be in the West, in the West and even further West. This debate is not over.“ A protest was also held „against Radev–Yotova’s foreign policy“ under the slogan: „Your „peace“ is capitulation. Your diplomacy is isolation.“ The tone began to turn hysterical immediately before the second round: „..the Bulgarian government is behaving as a model of servile cowardice, treachery and baseness“; „After the buffer zone comes a new and comprehensive Eurasian colonisation of Bulgaria. The danger is becoming increasingly real.“; while the Appeal for Unity and Mobilisation of the Vote in Support of the Gyurov–Kandev Candidacy, signed by former prime ministers and other public and political figures, stated, alongside some considerations deserving attention, that the victory of the aforementioned candidate pair was „the only real possibility of stopping the slide towards international isolation and yet another national catastrophe.“(!!??) I will stop here with the examples given by the opposition of the „central theme of the elections.“ I decided to cite these examples not to prove any particular thesis, but to illustrate how important foreign-policy issues should not be treated in an election context.

The other camp also went beyond the bounds of adequacy, although, to be fair, using considerably more moderate expressions: „In the runoff, we will be choosing between peace and war…. they (the opposition) would not even hesitate to drag us into war“; „.. our opponents are warmongers..“ This emphasis in the ruling parties’ campaign positions probably contributed to some, albeit limited, extent to their electoral victory, but it could not be described as electoral Fair play. Bulgarian political parties endure all kinds of negative labels, but there are hardly any genuine warmongers among them. Apart from idiocy, that also requires brains. We still do not see enough of those.

Why should the treatment of important foreign-policy issues during an election campaign be careful and well considered?

Let us begin with the most important issue in international relations—the issue of peace and war. There is no problem with raising it in the context of Bulgarian foreign policy, but political opponents should not be labelled „warmongers.“ The confrontation over attitudes towards the war in Ukraine and ways of ending it is not only excessively ideological and useless, but also harmful to Bulgaria’s international agency and standing. This is not a matter of image for its own sake, but of predictability and consistency in Bulgarian foreign policy. These characteristics, among other things, mean guaranteed trust from our allies and partners and, when necessary, their solidarity in a form appropriate to current events. In international relations, states are the principal actors, and if the current opposition comes to power tomorrow, it should not expect Bulgaria’s image to change automatically as a result. In international relations, the activity and conduct of states are taken into account first, and only then the policies of the governments in office. This is even more true when the issue of peace and war is being addressed.

Media commentary in Europe and elsewhere was dominated by assessments such as: „With Yotova, Bulgaria gets a pro-Russian president“; „Pro-Russian candidate wins Bulgaria’s presidential election“; „Yotova wins.. The course towards Russia prevails“ and so on. At the same time, the decisiveness of President Yotova’s victory was presented as evidence of strongly dominant pro-Russian sentiments in Bulgaria, as a result of which some even questioned our country’s reliability as an ally and partner. And attention (!), the extreme positions of the pro-Western opposition contributed very actively to these doubts!!! As did a number of mistakes and inconsistencies by the government. Against this backdrop, things acquire an almost absurd character, because the majority of analysts and citizens, myself included, do not consider President Yotova to be a pro-Russian politician.

In connection with the above, I would like to set out two significant, albeit hypothetical, lines of thought. First, if concerns arise in Bulgarian democratic circles (unfounded, in my view) about some new division of the world in which the global powers would relegate Bulgaria to the „Russian sphere of influence,“ they should know that domestic political confrontation would only weaken our national resolve and resistance. Second, if someone wanted to draw the logical conclusion from the opposition’s extreme claims, they could quite sincerely say that „Bulgaria has made a democratic choice in favour of Eurasia.“ But this is not only untrue; it borders on the absurd!!!) Another matter is if the opposition deliberately and self-interestedly presents the pursuit of a comprehensive foreign policy as pro-Russian. That, in turn, is anti-national and destructive. Bulgarian diplomacy will now have to make even greater efforts to convince its partners that it is pursuing a sovereign and comprehensive foreign policy.

The second issue I would like to discuss briefly concerns our country’s response to the tensions in the Black Sea region caused by military attacks on commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. I believe that Bulgaria’s response should have been sharper in propaganda and communications terms towards the practically clear, though not 100% proven, perpetrator of these attacks— the Russian Federation. While agreeing with the official Bulgarian position, I am not calling for specific accusations to be made without solid evidence, something I could not accept professionally; rather, I am calling for a tougher communications stance and policy—both in our domestic media and in European, Atlantic and other media circles. Public diplomacy is also an effective foreign-policy instrument! Summoning the Russian ambassador to the prime minister was an appropriate diplomatic move, but it did not achieve the necessary media effect—either at home or abroad. On this issue, I was left with the impression that some unjustified degree of restraint was being pursued.

A central reason for the above distinction between official government positions and communications and propaganda positions in these and similar cases is the public defence of national dignity—the main unifying attribute of sovereign foreign policy. Yes, firm evidence may never be obtained, but that does not mean we should silently swallow foreign actions that offend our national dignity. Moreover, I agree that under the circumstances, a muted, conciliatory response may produce results opposite to those expected, including an increase in the aggressor’s activity. History is full of such examples. On the other hand, if and when firm evidence of responsibility for the aforementioned terrorist acts is nevertheless obtained, Bulgaria must necessarily undertake the relevant measures under international law and political steps. As for the diplomatic initiatives and military and defence measures taken by the government, I believe that for the time being they are adequate.

I am fully aware that the opinion I have expressed on the two issues above is too general and has probably left important specifics unaddressed. I have presented this text to readers because I am genuinely convinced that civilised forms of election campaigning, reasonable political assessments and respect for voters, especially on important foreign-policy issues, are and will remain a necessary part of our democratic development and prosperity.