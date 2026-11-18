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First came the State Security apparatchiks, then their children and grandchildren, who were handed red suitcases to make money and organize resistance against democracy.

We jumped for joy in the square.

Then came the thugs, who sensed the power vacuum and, while shooting at one another, forced us to buy their Coca-Cola from their truck.

We looked around to see whether we could set up a fruit-and-vegetable shop in the neighboring basement.

Then came thugocracy – bodyguards, chains, menacing looks, young girlfriends – actresses and models to help the communists and their offspring get along in the system „at the entrance and at the exit“. The assemblage (like all assemblages) was successful.

We struggled to rent the basement so we could do something.

Then came the cash – for integration and against integration, for a market economy, for democratic governance, projects, cash, project cash – and the project economy was born. A great deal of work was done there in a short time.

We rented the little shop and went to the wholesale vegetable market at five in the morning. It was not doing very well.

Then came project-based democracy too – project-based journalists, project-based economists, project-based bodybuilders, project-based democrats. They all looked down on us from the heights of their democratic projects and their moral contempt for us. Vezhdi (may he rest in light) called them Sorosoids.

We managed to get the little shop up and running, and took turns deciding who from the depths of the basement would sell the cucumbers from morning till dusk.

Then came the green euglenae. That was when things really got entertaining. They counted walruses in the country (good grief, there are so many walruses in this Bulgaria!), counted the edelweiss on Vitosha while destroying it, and counted the crocodiles in the Black Sea. By project. Most often in-house – one family member commissions, another counts. Colossal millions for protecting causes from the state so that it would not touch them, ruined mountains and roads – sheer luxury all around.

We went bankrupt for the first time.

Then came the democrats for hire. Democratic structures for hire, the profession of „democrat“, business trips, five-star hotels (there were no six-star ones), conferences on the democratic development of democracy, NGOs pocketing cash, NGOs for creating other NGOs – an entire science that absorbed a large portion of the now-grown children of State Security, and not only them.

We wondered whether we should grow vegetables.

Then came the gay programs and projects, gay joy, where the above categories took their three-year-old children to rejoice in the freedom of their sexual orientation, while one of them even appointed her child as gay.

We inherited two decares from our grandmother and planted cucumbers.

Then they themselves came to power. Project-based Kalinkas, Denichkas and Venetias. Project-based funds. Funds of funds and projects of projects, and funds of projects. There was something for all of them.

We did not make ends meet because we carried water with a watering can from two kilometers away.

Then the war came and everything became black and white.

There were no historical layers, only one indisputable truth. That was when Russophobia became official policy. They hated Russian ballet and chastushkas, detested Bulgakov and Mikhalkovsky, and felt sick at the thought of Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. That was when the brilliant idea arose of separating Russian culture and sport from the rest of the world and sanctioning them. And so – instead of moving toward engagement, we shifted to hatred. Splendid. For a short while, they apparently even banned the study (as for its use, I do not know) of the Russian language.

Since we know languages, we tried our hand at a translation agency.

Then political hatred came along as the main ideology. People with low foreheads sell society the ability to hate everyone. Figures such as Venko Sabrutev and that Lena from the railing appeared, and they were supposed to become moral examples for the others. Well, they did!

We managed to get a little better at translation, and even went on holiday to the seaside in Greece.

Then the vampires appeared – trolls and elves who, in loud, vulgar voices, just like their creators and sponsors, demanded that we hate one another. If you do not hate Mikhalkov (whom you do not even know what he is), then you are the one to be hated. The cash poured into them – the money from the funds and projects of the funds, and from the institutes for democracy that feed those who hate everyone.

We opened a second office and brought the children in too. We became a small family business.

And no, Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, these people are not obsolete, because soon you will embrace them, kiss them on the mouth and adopt them, and they will do the same to you, just as everyone before you did. Because you will decide that it is less unpleasant when the pigsty is in your own yard.

Then you will realize that sex there is only available for money, and when you stop paying, the love stops. Just as everyone before you realized.

But they will be even richer, and will create more and more structures for killing public debate.

We will struggle to move beyond the sphere of family business and become a small enterprise.

And we will remain on the „other side“. Well then, we will not count your walruses.

That's it!