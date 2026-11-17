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Almost daily, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports destroyed Russian tanks—usually between one and four a day. Their number increased slightly in the autumn: at the end of October, the Ukrainians were destroying between 7 and 11 Russian tanks a day.

How do the Ukrainian military repel such enemy offensives? And do they use tanks themselves?

Diverting resources

The 12th Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard, “Azov,” took part in repelling a massive assault in the Dobropillia area in July this year. “The Russians advanced with seven tanks, six armored vehicles and almost fifty motorcycles and all-terrain ATVs (quad bikes),” the unit’s commander, a major with the call sign “Cheba,” told DW. He described a deceptive tactic used by the Russians: the combat vehicles were sent along three different routes, but only one of them was the main route, along which most of the vehicles moved. And not all at once, but in waves, said the Azov serviceman.

According to his observations, to protect their tanks from radio-controlled drones, the Russians use electronic warfare (EW) systems, while against fiber-optic unmanned aerial vehicles they use metal structures in the form of a grid/grating or a tent, as well as infantry acting as a mobile fire team. In addition, the tanks are equipped with mine-clearing rollers.

Nevertheless, even such a massive armored vehicle can be hit through systematic drone and artillery attacks, “Cheba” claims, citing the operation near Dobropillia in the summer as an example.

A column of… two tanks

“At the beginning of the war, the tank was a symbol of victory: if you had more than the enemy, you automatically had an advantage and would probably win. But today, the tank no longer possesses the power it once had,” the deputy commander of a special operations unit of Ukraine’s National Guard, who uses the call sign “Fish,” told DW. The reason for this development lies in the growing prevalence of unmanned aerial vehicles, which have effectively taken over the battlefield in recent years.

Today, a single FPV drone (First Person View—the pilot sees footage from the drone’s onboard camera in real time), costing around $2,000—not to mention a bomber drone worth approximately $20,000—can destroy a tank worth millions of dollars. “At the moment, we have pilots who have never seen tanks,” “Fish” assures.

He recalls how, in 2022–2023, Russian forces advanced in columns consisting of several dozen pieces of equipment—tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. And last January (2026), pilots from his unit repelled a Russian attack involving only two tanks.

“Two tanks now constitute a column. The old tactic of using large numbers of armored vehicles is practically no longer employed. In fact, the opposite is true: the more tanks there are, the longer they will burn and the more time it will take to clear away the remains before the next attack can begin,” explains Commander “Fish.”

Drone operators are currently striking tanks located more than 50 kilometers behind the front line—in areas where Russian forces concentrate them for offensive operations, he continues. The tactics used in these strikes depend on the tanks’ level of protection and require an ever-greater number of drones.

“Previously, one bomb weighing one kilogram was enough, especially if there was ammunition inside the tank. Now, however, they do not carry ammunition, because any hit on them would tear the vehicle apart,” says “Fish.”

“An expensive taxi” for transporting infantry

Arseniy Davydenko, a military coordinator at the Come Back Alive Foundation, which supports the Ukrainian military, also confirmed to DW that the Russian army has abandoned large-scale tank attacks. But tanks continue to be used actively—especially in foggy or rainy weather, he added.

Metal grilles designed to protect against drones restrict the movement of the tank turret, which—together with the lack of ammunition on board—turns the tank into an “expensive taxi” for transporting infantry, Davydenko says.

The tank will remain on the battlefield only if it is protected against all modern types of weapons, Commander “Fish” is convinced. It can perform various functions, such as serving as a platform for automatically launching anti-drone nets as unmanned aerial vehicles approach; it can also provide reliable cover with composite armor; or it can be fitted with rollers at the front and used for mine clearance, he explains. “A modern tank may not even be called a tank,” the serviceman adds.

At present, tanks are being used as artillery—they fire from concealed positions at targets that cannot be seen directly. Unlike conventional artillery, however, tanks operate at much shorter distances, which requires more thorough concealment. “It is true that tanks do not operate over long distances, but they are quite accurate when it is necessary to counter an enemy that has managed to break through our defensive lines,” says “Cheba” of the Azov brigade.

In addition, tanks can be used to evacuate the wounded when no other armored vehicles are available. They also serve as reserve forces for countering enemy incursions.

A counteroffensive with tanks

The Russians are currently concentrating their armored forces for potential breakthroughs. “In other words, if the defensive line collapses somewhere along the front, the Russians will probably first send their tank units there—to create chaos in our rear and break through the front,” says Arseniy Davydenko.

Tanks will not disappear from the battlefield, believes the commander of a tank platoon from the 93rd Brigade, who uses the call sign “Bond.” “They will come up with something to fight the drones, after all. Equipment such as tanks should not be underestimated,” he concludes.

Arseniy Davydenko of the Come Back Alive Foundation thinks so too—he is also convinced that tanks will once again be used as the main striking force in offensives. Before that, however, the strategy for their use must be updated and close coordination with unmanned aerial vehicles must be ensured.

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Source: www.dw.com