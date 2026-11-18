FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Did SANS pressure Iva Mihaylova into giving an interview to Martin Karbovski? Did the security services threaten to discontinue her treatment in Bulgaria if she refused? Was her mother threatened that they would be “eliminated” if they mentioned the security services publicly?

These questions have been hanging in the air for days. The reason? A video by vlogger Stanislav Tsanov, in which he broadcast a secret recording of Mihaylova. In it, she shares all of these concerns. Subsequently, the woman, who holds both Bulgarian and Macedonian citizenship, distanced herself from the claims and wrote the following: "Nobody in Bulgaria forced me to do anything." The State Agency for National Security also issued a statement saying that it "had in no way exerted any influence whatsoever on the Bulgarian citizen for any reason."

But why, then, did Iva Mihaylova say such things to Tsanov?

Is the recording authentic?

The first theory circulated by various commentators is that the recordings broadcast by Tsanov were manipulated. Mihaylova herself has not made any such claim. SANS, however, hinted at something similar by referring to the "dissemination and interpretation of recordings of unconfirmed origin and unproven authenticity."

"There is no reason to assume that the recording is not authentic, because we became familiar with it before some of the events took place, for example, the appearance on Karbovski’s show," Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria, who also appears in Tsanov’s video, told DW. "If it was manipulated, then it was prophetic," he added.

"I am ready to provide absolutely all the recordings. The strongest proof that they are authentic is that not a single security service has contacted me to ask for them," Tsanov told DW. "SANS does not want them, the Interior Ministry does not want them. I am giving them to them. Since they do not want them, I will contact a company or a non-governmental organization to examine the recordings," he said.

Is it ethical to disseminate this content?

A number of commentators have criticized Tsanov for disseminating the content without Iva Mihaylova’s consent. In chats shared by Tsanov, she even asks him to remove the video from his YouTube channel. "Until yesterday, the accusation was that this had never happened, that there had been no such meeting and that the recording was the product of artificial intelligence. Only after I released a second video and proved that it was authentic did the narrative change—from the AI version to the version that it was immoral. To me, what SANS is doing is the truly immoral thing," Tsanov claims. "This family are slaves to SANS. Let me quote what the mother says: "They told us that if we talked about the secret services, they would eliminate us."

But if the threats are real, why did he decide to release the content? "The main recording is from the evening of November 2," the vlogger explains. "The next day I played these recordings for Mr. Mirchev and Mr. Bozhanov because I believe that only they can ensure a hearing in the Bulgarian and European parliaments, call for the resignation of the head of SANS, ensure treatment if it is discontinued, and provide legal protection. Only after they confirmed to me that all this would be provided did I decide to make the video."

"The allegations of pressure and links between the security services and the media and journalists are deeply troubling. Such concerns are not new, and society should know how the people who claim to inform it operate," Maria Cheresheva, chairwoman of the Association of European Journalists in Bulgaria, told DW. "At the same time, however, secretly recording sources and exposing them without their consent is ethically unacceptable. The case of Iva Mihaylova is extremely murky and has been used for political purposes; it should be investigated carefully and professionally," Cheresheva added.

What if Iva Mihaylova is lying?

Martin Karbovski and Yavor Dachkov discuss the subject on their show. Karbovski rejects the accusations and hints that, in his view, the recording was manipulated using artificial intelligence. He and Dachkov also discuss the possibility that Iva Mihaylova was looking for a reason to turn down an interview with Tsanov and therefore made up such a story.

"First, she contacted me for an interview, not the other way around. Second, she had been arranging this interview with me for months," Stanislav Tsanov says, adding that the chats between the two, which he made public, prove it. DW contacted Martin Karbovski. "I will not give any more interviews," he told us before hanging up.

If Iva Mihaylova, who is on trial in North Macedonia for her involvement in a traffic accident and who unexpectedly returned to Bulgaria in October, is indeed lying, then this issue is no less important for national security. Why would Mihaylova want to discredit the Bulgarian security services?

A series of scandals involving SANS

Bozhidar Bozhanov and the Democratic Bulgaria parliamentary group are collecting signatures to establish a temporary parliamentary committee on the issue. "The case is the reason for the committee, which will examine the systemic problems at SANS and the lack of external oversight of SANS," the lawmaker explains. Democratic Bulgaria called for the resignation of counterintelligence chief Plamen Tonchev.

"Everything is shrouded in fog. The security services always deny everything. The "Gallery" operation was brought up again; they initially denied that as well," Bozhanov says. The "Gallery" scandal dates back to 2008 and 2009. It then became clear that Bulgarian journalists, publishers, politicians and magistrates had been wiretapped by the security services for months.

Bozhanov also recalls another more recent case—the "Kanev" case. In April, the European Court of Human Rights condemned Bulgaria because SANS had refused to disclose whether it had gathered intelligence on Krasimir Kanev and the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee during and after the anti-government protests of 2020.

"I want the truth to come out. I want Iva and her family, as well as that man from the Macedonia Foundation—Viktor Stoyanov—to tell the truth. I am not blaming them for not doing so. If I were being blackmailed, crushed and threatened by the state as they are at the moment, I would lie too," claims Stanislav Tsanov.

DW sent questions to SANS, but no response had been received by the time this article was published. DW also invited Iva Mihaylova for an interview but received no response from her.

Source: www.dw.com