FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Former caretaker prime minister and presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov called on the government to seek allied support and present a specific plan to protect maritime routes. His statement was prompted by two incidents off the Bulgarian coast, in which a total of 31 sailors were rescued.

On November 16, the merchant vessel BETUL 8 capsized near Kaliakra with 12 sailors on board. The following day, the gas carrier GAS HUSKY sank near Byala, with a crew of 19. According to information cited by Gyurov, all the sailors were rescued.

“Thanks to their professionalism, today we are not talking about more lost human lives. But we cannot continue to rely on every similar situation in the future ending with a rescue operation and a happy outcome,” he said.

Gyurov thanked the rescue teams, military pilots, Maritime Administration, Bulgarian Navy, Border Police and medical personnel.

Gyurov Speaks of at Least 17 Attacked Ships

According to him, since mid-July, at least 17 merchant ships have been attacked off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania. He clarified that the causes of the sinking of GAS HUSKY are still being investigated.

According to Gyurov, the risks in the Black Sea are already having direct consequences for the Bulgarian economy. He pointed to difficulties in exporting agricultural produce, rising transport costs and insurance premiums, as well as the danger of ports and businesses losing revenue and jobs.

“Who is behind these attacks? Whose drones are they and where do they come from? What did the investigations into the previous attacks establish? Why have we still not received clear public answers?” Gyurov asked.

Appeal to the Government

Gyurov raised the question of what specifically has been done to protect shipping and Bulgaria’s economic interests. He pointed out that Romania and Turkey are Bulgaria’s partners under a trilateral agreement and said that the two countries should receive timely information whenever they are in a position to help protect the maritime space.

“A month ago, I insisted that Bulgaria seek support from its allies and present a specific plan to protect maritime routes. Today, the need for these actions is even more obvious,” he said.

At the end of his statement, Gyurov thanked the rescue teams and called on the government to take action to protect shipping.

Sources: focus-news.net