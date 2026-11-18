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From now on, the Bulgarian media will probably cover the attacks on ships in the Black Sea in the genre of “heroic rescuers” - pilots, sailors, military personnel. And not a word about whose drones they are, what the threat is, or what the target is? Rescue operations are important and deserve recognition. But it is already becoming grotesque to talk about the consequences without naming the cause and the threat. We still have no unequivocal official acknowledgment that the naval drones are Russian. The whole world knows it; only our politicians at the top do not.

It is as though an emergency lobotomy has been performed on Bulgaria’s principal actors.

The problem is far more serious than yet another sunken ship. Despite its ostrich policy, Bulgaria is suffering and will continue to suffer ever greater damage. There is a threshold to what society and the economy can tolerate. It is impossible to demonstrate endless indifference to a threat that directly affects national security, shipping, energy infrastructure and tourism.

The damage consists not only of direct and indirect economic losses. It is also about turning our policy of keeping a low profile into a refusal to participate meaningfully in NATO and EU collective efforts to counter the Russian threat. Through our decisions, we affect the security of Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. The fact that we garnish our inaction with abundant talk of peace does not alter in any way the basic fact that we are actually helping Russia.

While other countries, including Romania, are moving from monitoring to actively neutralizing threats, Bulgaria continues to “observe” passively. Let me remind you: Romania has a strategic gas project in the Black Sea - Neptun Deep. On August 20, the Romanian Air Force destroyed with an F-16 a naval drone carrying explosives in the immediate vicinity of the Neptun Alpha platform, in Romania’s EEZ. Bucharest did not wait for the drone to reach the platform or attack a ship. It assessed the threat and acted.

In Bulgaria, we cannot even turn allied assistance into an effective mechanism for protecting shipping in our EEZ and territorial waters. Instead of clear operational coordination with Romania and Turkey, instead of joint procedures for detecting, tracking and neutralizing naval drones, we are seeing the institutional shifting of responsibility and political timidity.

The most alarming aspect is that the latest ships to sink were traveling to Romanian ports with ordinary commercial cargoes. There is no public information that they were carrying military equipment or weapons. It loaded LPG in Egypt and is unloading in Constanța. When attacks on them are carried out in the Bulgarian EEZ and Bulgaria shows no readiness to counter them, the consequences are not limited to our territory. They also affect the security of an allied country.

What signal are we sending, then? Strike ships traveling to Romania in the Bulgarian EEZ - we will not intervene and will not allow others to stop you? And in Moscow they are thinking: let’s strike them in the Bulgarian EEZ, because if they enter the Romanian one, it is not safe there for our naval drones.

This is no longer mere passivity. It is a strategic absence from our own area of responsibility. And it undermines trust in Bulgaria as an ally. It is even debatable whether this is neutrality - since the aggressor is in fact being directly and materially assisted.

What Article 5, what collective security, if we are not ready to protect freedom of navigation and the security of our allies in the immediate vicinity of our own shores?

I am not claiming that Bulgaria is legally becoming an accomplice of Russia. That could not be formalized officially anyway. I am claiming that its political complicity is no less dangerous: through its prolonged passivity, it risks becoming a convenient corridor for Russian influence over the security of neighboring allied states.