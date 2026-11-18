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On November 19, the leaders of the US, Russia and China - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - will meet in the southern Chinese megacity of Shenzhen, where they will take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "World peace is on the agenda," Chinese government spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, without providing further details.

China, which advocates a multilateral world order, is engaged in large-scale rivalry with the United States. In this context, Beijing relies on Russia - a country that has been subject to sanctions by Western countries since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

A breakthrough between Trump and Xi is unlikely

No significant breakthroughs in US-China relations on issues such as trade, technology or other key topics are expected during the meeting, experts told DW. Despite the continuing geopolitical tensions, neither side has managed to send a convincing signal of rapprochement. Although the imposition of additional punitive tariffs has currently been suspended, negotiations on the issue are continuing without substantial progress.

"Both presidents want to preserve the current fragile truce," explains Patricia M. Kim, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. She does not expect either uncontrolled escalation or a drastic improvement in relations over the next two years. Her forecast is rather for "pragmatic de-escalation." According to her, any possible concessions or reciprocal steps will likely be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Following their defeat in the midterm elections, President Trump and his Republican Party are under pressure both domestically and internationally, notes Zhang Lun, a professor at Cergy Paris University. Against the backdrop of the continuing conflict with Iran, which shows no signs of ending soon, rising oil prices and their affordability remain an important issue. "All of this weakens Trump's position in his relations with Beijing," Zhang believes. In his view, Trump needs positive foreign-policy news to strengthen his image domestically.

Since another meeting between the two leaders is expected during the G20 summit in Miami in December, "there is a possibility that contentious issues will be postponed to a later stage and the trade truce extended further," says Jia Hui Ti, a trade policy expert at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore.

Putin seeks international legitimacy

Against the backdrop of these complex bilateral relations, Russian President Putin is also taking part in the talks. Although Putin and Trump already met in the US state of Alaska in August 2025, that meeting produced no concrete results: the Kremlin leader showed no willingness to compromise on ending the war in Ukraine.

Russia hopes that talks with the leaders of the US and China will strengthen its position in achieving a solution to the war that is favorable to Moscow, says Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Henry L. Stimson Center in Washington.

"Trump is insisting on trilateral talks on nuclear disarmament," she explains, while Moscow "wants to create the impression that the US is ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia - even on its own, excluding Europe and Ukraine. China, meanwhile, will emphasize its hosting of this unprecedented historic meeting between the three countries."

Alicia Bahulska of the European Council on Foreign Relations believes that Beijing intends to use the meeting to demonstrate its ability to bring major powers together and promote international dialogue. In her view, this could strengthen China's image as a diplomatic mediator - without requiring Beijing to make any significant concessions regarding Ukraine or arms control. "I expect each of the leaders to reaffirm their position rather than offer real compromises," she said in an interview with DW.

Why is Beijing not taking on the role of mediator for Ukraine?

Political scientist Zhang Lun, for his part, believes that the current situation best serves Beijing's interests. He notes that the pro-Putin stance of the Trump administration has made Ukraine's resistance against Russia more difficult, and Europe is the one that, in order to demonstrate its ability to bring major powers together, finds itself.

According to him, the US has "lost its moral authority." "The postwar international order and the alliances built around Washington have been undermined. As a result, China's position and influence have acquired greater weight," the political scientist believes.

Beijing wants to prevent Russia's collapse, but at the same time seeks to avoid providing such overt or large-scale support that could alienate its European and other Western trading partners, Zhang explains.

An agreement on Iran is unlikely

As for the conflict in the Persian Gulf, W. A. Figueroa - an assistant professor of history and international relations at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands - sees almost no signs of substantial cooperation between China and the United States.

Although the two countries share certain interests - for example, preventing transit fees from being imposed for passage through the Strait of Hormuz and preventing new nuclear armament - China has consistently advocated negotiations, rejecting both sanctions and the use of military force. Since the authorities control energy prices in China, there is also no significant domestic pressure to make them change their position.

"By buying Iranian oil, China continues to provide critically important financial support to Iran, and it appears to have also provided limited military and intelligence assistance," Figueroa explains. At the same time, these moves do not lead to much change, "mainly because China does not have serious influence in the region - either over Iran or over the United States," the expert further notes.

Source: www.dw.com